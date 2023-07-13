Kevin Spacey Says He Was 'Crushed' by Sexual Assault Allegations: 'I Lost Everything'

Kevin Spacey has begun giving evidence in his U.K. sexual assault trial.

Taking to the witness box for the first time at Southwark Crown Court in London on Thursday, the actor, 63, said he was “crushed” by the allegations made by one of the complainants, while he called another complainant’s claims “madness.”

The House of Cards alum is facing 12 charges of sexual assault involving four men from 2001 to 2013, per The Guardian. Spacey denies all of the charges.

One of the complainants alleges that Spacey touched him while he drove him to a showbiz party in the early 2000s, per BBC News.

While giving his defense during his trial, Spacey told the jury that touching the complainant was “in my mind romantic” and denied assaulting him, adding that he was “somewhat intimate” with the alleged victim.



Spacey arrived at court wearing a black suit and patterned sky blue tie. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Spacey also said he had developed a “flirtatious relationship” with the complainant and he touched the man in "romantic" and "intimate" ways. "Yeah, I am a big flirt," he told the court, according to BBC News.

“It did not happen in a violent, aggressive, painful way,” he continued “It was gentle … and it was, in my mind, romantic."

Spacey then went on to say that he did not take things to the next level because the alleged victim "made it clear that he did not want to go any further.”



The actor began giving evidence in the witness box. Elizabeth Cook / PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The actor also said he was “crushed” by the allegations made by the complainant. “I never thought the [name of man] I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back," he said.

The individual also alleges on one occasion that Spacey grabbed his crotch so hard while he was driving that he almost drove off the road, per BBC News.

Denying that ever happened, Spacey said that he was “not on a suicide mission” during the time the complainant alleges the incident took place.



Spacey denies all of the charges. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Spacey was also asked about allegations made by another of the complainants, who alleges an incident took place in a West End theater.

Per BBC News, the man alleges that the Hollywood star grabbed his penis “like a cobra coming out and getting hold” and directed a "barrage of vile comments" of a sexual nature toward him.

The alleged victim said Spacey "smelled of booze" and grabbed him with "such force it was really painful," adding: "It was aggressive. It wasn't trying to be a seduction. It was angry."

Speaking in the witness box on Thursday, Spacey said what the complainant says he did to him is "madness," because "it never happened."

"I never said any of the things that he claims I said to him, and wouldn’t. And never have to anyone in my life,” he said, per BBC News.

The incident is said to have happened at a theater event he was asked to get involved in by his “dear friend” Dame Judi Dench. "I would do nothing to ever embarrass her, or to embarrass myself in such a way," he told the court.

Spacey was also shown a photo containing the complainant and was asked if he recognized him, to which he said he did not.

During the trial, which began on June 30, jurors have heard allegations of "aggressive" crotch grabs by three men, while one of them also alleged the actor kissed his neck and told him to “be cool” while at a property where Spacey was staying.

A fourth complainant accused Spacey of having drugged him and performing a sex act on him while he was asleep, per BBC News.

The alleged victims have described Spacey as “slippery," “disgusting” and a "vile sexual predator” during their evidence.

Spacey, meanwhile, said, "I lost my reputation, I lost everything in a matter of days," in regard to when allegations were first brought against him.



He also said, with some exceptions, that he hasn't been able to work for the last five to six years.



If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.