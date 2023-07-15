Kevin McKidd Shares Inside Look at Vacation With Girlfriend Danielle Savre

The pair, who both star in Shondaland shows, were first seen together in Italy last month

By
Daniel S. Levine
Daniel Levine author photo
Daniel S. Levine
Published on July 15, 2023
Kevin McKidd, Danielle Savre
Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Kevin McKidd is a few weeks away from turning 50, but the actor and his girlfriend, Danielle Savre, are already celebrating in style.

McKidd, who celebrates his milestone birthday on Aug. 9, shared a montage of clips from his and Savre's adventures at Tintswalo at Siankaba, a resort in Livingstone, Zambia. "You were amazing," the Grey's Anatomy star wrote to the resort staff. "Remembering these days brings joy to our hearts and smiles to our faces! Thank you!!"

The video begins with a shot of McKidd leaning on a bed with "Happy 50th Birthday Kevin" written on it in leaves. Next, McKidd is seen wading in the water above a waterfall. In another scene, McKidd and Savre, 34, enjoy a boat ride. The couple also took a helicopter ride over the river and waterfall.

Savre and McKidd were seen together in Lake Como, Italy in early June. The two also kissed and hugged while exploring the town of Bellagio. A few weeks later, McKidd shared a video of the couple on a safari in Lower Zambezi, a national park on the north bank of the Zambezi River. The Rome actor called the adventure "breathtaking, awe-inspiring, humbling and uplifting."

Both actors have ties to Shonda Rhimes' productions. McKidd has starred as Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy since 2008 and has become one of the longest-tenured stars in the show's history. Savre stars in the Grey's spinoff, Station 19, as firefighter Maya Bishop. They have appeared together during crossovers of the two ABC dramas.

McKidd's new romance with Savre came to light after McKidd's ex-wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd filed for divorce in December 2022. Goldrath cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

She requested joint physical and legal custody of their children, Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. She sought to determine the split of their assets in mediation and asked the court to restore her original name, Arielle Leigh Goldrath.

Last month, the couple finalized their divorce and became legally single on June 20, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

McKidd and Goldrath married in November 2017. In July 2022, the actor announced the couple was separating. He was previously married to Jane Parker from 1999 to 2017. They are parents to Iona, 21, and Joseph, 23. 

Savre was previously linked to Chicago Blackhawks hockey analytics/video analyst Andrew Contis. In May 2022, Savre, whose Station 19 character is bisexual, said she had "romantic relationships" with both men and women in the past.

"It just felt like it was time to at least reveal a little bit of my personal life," she told GCN Magazine in September 2022. "I wanted to be able to explain that I understand, and I see everyone and I get some of the struggles. Not everyone’s, everyone’s got different struggles and different paths and different journeys, but, I see them and I understand and you’re not alone. We all support each other in this community that we’ve created. So in the moment, it felt like the right thing to do."

