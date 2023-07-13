Kevin McHale Remembers Being 'In Shock' with Naya Rivera After Learning of Cory Monteith’s Death 10 Years Ago

Kevin McHale is looking back at the moment he found about his Glee costar Cory Monteith’s death.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old actor recalled learning of the tragic news while in Europe with Naya Rivera, who died seven years later in July 2020 as of the result of a drowning accident.

“10 years ago today I was in London with Naya. We immediately met up after being woken up by the worst possible news,” he shared on Twitter. “We spent the day partly in shock, partly laughing at our memories, partly crying at the impossibility of it all.”

He continued: “10 years later, not a day has gone by where I don’t miss you - both of you. Thanks for sharing your light with us for as brief as it was.”

Monteith was found dead on July 13, 2013, at Vancouver's Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, the result of a mixture of heroin and alcohol. He was 31.

“We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate,” his rep said in a statement at the time. “We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss.”

Less than three months later, Glee and its stars processed their grief with the emotional season 5 episode “The Quarterback,” which mourned the loss of both Finn and Monteith himself.

Cory Monteith. Patrick Ecclesine/FOX

In April, McHale and costar Jenna Ushkowitz reflected on Monteith’s impressive acting abilities on their podcast And That's What You REALLY Missed while recapping the Fox hit's season 1 finale.

"This whole episode, I was just floored by Cory," McHale said. "He's so good." Ushkowitz, 37, added: "So good. It's ridiculous."

McHale admitted that he regrets not telling the late actor how remarkable he was at the time, sharing, "We're talking about this but what pisses me off is like he was such a good actor and I don't think we necessarily told him that enough and like, the things we miss out [on] getting to see him do because he's so good."

Glee - "Total Eclipse of the Heart". Courtesy Fox Television

The pair — who played Artie Abrams and Tina Cohen-Chang, respectively — went on to praise Monteith and costar Lea Michele's rendition of Journey's "Faithfully" on Glee.

McHale said it was "such a good version of the song," while Ushkowitz added, "They sound excellent."

Michele — who fell in love with Monteith on set and dated off screen from 2012 until his unexpected death a year later — also paid tribute to the late actor on Thursday, writing alongside a black-and-white throwback snap of the pair, "Hey you. 10 years."

"It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time. I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten," continued Michele, 36.

"We miss you every day and will never forget the light you to brought to us all. I miss you big guy. I hope you found Taylor up there and are playing the drums together. 🤍," she concluded her post, seemingly referring to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly in March 2022 at age 50.

