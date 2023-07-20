Speaker McCarthy Privately Told Donald Trump That House GOP Will ‘Expunge’ His Impeachments, Report Claims

The Republican House speaker is pushing back on a report that claims he recently promised to expunge Trump's two impeachments before lawmakers' August recess

By
Virginia Chamlee
Virginia Chamlee headshot
Virginia Chamlee
Published on July 20, 2023 01:00PM EDT
Trump and Kevin McCarthy
Kevin McCarthy (left) and Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images (2)

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing back on a report that claims he recently promised to "expunge" Donald Trump's two impeachments.

Politico reported Thursday that McCarthy privately made the promise to Trump after the former president was angered by comments the House speaker made on national television last month, when he suggested that Trump may not be the GOP’s best presidential nominee in 2024.

“Can he win [the 2024 presidential] election? Yeah he can,” McCarthy said in an interview with CNBC last month. “The question is, is he the strongest to win the election? I don’t know that answer.”

Sources told Politico that Trump told his staff McCarthy “needs to endorse me — today!” after he saw the interview.

But rather than endorse the former president this early in the 2024 race, the California Republican allegedly made Trump a promise: that the House of Representatives would vote to expunge both of his impeachments before lawmakers go on recess in August.

Speaking to reporters in the Capitol on Thursday morning, following the release of the report, McCarthy pushed back, saying "There's no deal," Reuters reports.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a legislation signing rally with local farmers on February 19, 2020
Kevin McCarthy, then the House minority leader, stands with President Donald Trump at a legislation signing rally in February 2020. David McNew/Getty

Trump made history in January 2021 — in the final week of his presidency — by becoming the first commander-in-chief to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. His first impeachment was for two charges stemming from his role in the Ukraine scandal. His second was for "incitement of insurrection" following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

During his second impeachment, Trump received the most impeachment votes ever from members of a president's own party when 10 Republican lawmakers joined their Democratic colleagues. McCarthy voted against both impeachments, but the sheer number of Republicans who voted for the second impeachment led some to question whether an expungement would even be successful.

“The problem is: If you have an expungement, and it goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will — then the media will treat it like it’s a third impeachment, and it will show disunity among Republican ranks. It’s a huge strategic risk," one senior GOP member told Politico anonymously.

Team Trump is allegedly not letting go of the idea of an expungement, with Politico reporting that "Trump brings up the matter in every call he has with McCarthy, prodding the speaker about when he will bring expungement to the floor."

Trump, who announced his 2024 campaign in November, recently became the first U.S. president to be charged in a federal investigation (he was also arraigned earlier this year in a separate investigation at the state level, the first time a U.S. president faced any form of criminal charges).

