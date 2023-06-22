Kevin Love and Kate Bock Share First Photos of Newborn Baby, Born During NBA Finals

Kevin Love and Kate Bock are sharing the first photos of their little family.

The Miami Heat star, 34, first shared a photo of himself holding his newborn on Instagram Monday, simply captioning the shot, "👣."

Bock, 35, later shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Mine."

On Wednesday, Bock shared the photo among a set on her Instagram, showing scenes of "a couple major life events going on simultaneously..."

The couple welcomed their baby on Saturday, June 10, Love revealed when talking to the press about missing Game 5 of the NBA Finals to fly home for the birth.

“Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep,” Love said during the chat. “Everybody’s happy and healthy.”

Kate Bock and Kevin Love. Kate Bock/Instagram

The couple married last June during a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends.

Kate explained to PEOPLE at the time that she is a fan of classic fashion: "My dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress," she said. "She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless."

She also shared their love for the city they were married in and where the Tiffany brand holds such an iconic presence: "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution."

