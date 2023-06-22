Kevin Love and Kate Bock Share First Photos of Newborn Baby, Born During NBA Finals

Kevin Love and Kate Bock welcomed their first baby ahead of Game 5 of the NBA Finals earlier this month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 22, 2023 11:23AM EDT
Kevin Love and Kate Bock Share First Look at Their First Baby, Born During NBA Finals
Kate Bock and Kevin Love with their newborn. Photo:

Kate Love/Instagram

Kevin Love and Kate Bock are sharing the first photos of their little family.

The Miami Heat star, 34, first shared a photo of himself holding his newborn on Instagram Monday, simply captioning the shot, "👣."

Bock, 35, later shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "Mine."

On Wednesday, Bock shared the photo among a set on her Instagram, showing scenes of "a couple major life events going on simultaneously..."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

The couple welcomed their baby on Saturday, June 10, Love revealed when talking to the press about missing Game 5 of the NBA Finals to fly home for the birth.

“Definitely need to get some rest now, get some sleep,” Love said during the chat. “Everybody’s happy and healthy.”

Kevin Love and Kate Bock's Relationship Timeline
Kate Bock and Kevin Love. Kate Bock/Instagram

The couple married last June during a glamorous wedding at the New York City Public Library in front of their families and closest friends.

Kate explained to PEOPLE at the time that she is a fan of classic fashion: "My dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding dress," she said. "She was a true icon who I've always been inspired by and who I think is timeless."

She also shared their love for the city they were married in and where the Tiffany brand holds such an iconic presence: "The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution."

Related Articles
Luke Macfarlane Instagram
'Bros' Star Luke Macfarlane Reveals He and His Partner Welcomed a Baby Girl: 'Can't Wait to Introduce Her'
The Jonas Brothers + The Childrenâs Place Back to School Campaign
Jonas Brothers Share the Sweet Advice They Plan to Give Their Daughters When Starting School (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says Son Was 'Not Able to Keep Anything Down' as Mom Kris Jenner Reflects on Nursing
Jwoww Kids first day of school
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Celebrates Her Kids' Last Day of School with Sweet Now-and-Then Photo
: Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name and Share First Photo (
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Their Baby Boy's Name and Share First Photo (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco's Daughter Matilda Goes Through All the Feelings as She Tries Out a New Dress
Kaley Cuoco's Baby Daughter Matilda Goes Through All the Feelings as She Tries Out a New Dress
Tom Brady Kids jumping off a boat
Tom Brady Shares Video of All Three Kids Jumping Off Boat Together on Vacation: 'Good Parenting'
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Sin Malos Rollos" photocall at Hotel Four Seasons on June 14, 2023 in Madrid, Spain
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Changed Her Opinion on Paparazzi After Baby: 'A Little Bit More Relaxed'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Cameron Douglas' Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You Dad'
Michael Douglas Bonds with Baby Granddaughter in Son Cameron's Father's Day Tribute: 'Here's to You'
Usher shares father's day post on Instagram
Usher Shares Photo with All Four of His Kids in Honor of Father's Day
Uzo Adub
Pregnant Uzo Aduba Celebrates Husband as an 'Incredible' Dad on His First Father's Day
Jenna Johnson Celebrates Val Chmerkovskiy's First Father's Day Late After Emergency Room Visit
Val Chmerkovskiy Spends First Father's Day in E.R., Jenna Johnson Says He's 'Feeling So Much Better'
Big Sean Father's Day
Big Sean Celebrates First Father's Day as a Dad with Sweet Photo Tribute to Baby Son Noah
Jana Kramer Father's Day
Jana Kramer Honors Ex Mike Caussin on Father's Day, Shares Sweet Photo with Fiancé
Nicole Richie Shares Throwback Photos with Dad Lionel Richie and Husband Joel Madden on Father's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photos of Husband Joel Madden with Their Kids for Father's Day
Jayson Tatum Shares Father's Day Vacation Photos as He Celebrates Being 'Deuce's Dad'
Jayson Tatum Shares Father's Day Vacation Photos with Son Celebrating Being 'Deuce's Dad'