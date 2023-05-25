Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters

Kevin Jonas posed with daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, and wife Danielle Jonas

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 02:45 PM
Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters
Danielle Jonas, Valentina Jonas, Alena Jonas, and Kevin Jonas. Photo:

Kevin Jonas/Instagram

Kevin Jonas is making some sweet memories with his family of four.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 35, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday where he posed in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World with wife Danielle Jonas, 36, and daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9.

The nighttime shot shows the family smiling together, with Danielle holding Valentina in her arms as Alena stands in front of Kevin.

"Magical night with my girls! @daniellejonas #WaltDisneyWorld," he captioned the photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

On SiriusXM last month, Kevin revealed that he and his brothers, Nick and Joerefrain from giving each other any parenting advice.

"We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way," the father of two explained.

When asked if their "unspoken rule" was subconsciously in place given their working relationship, Nick, 30 — who is dad to daughter Malti Marie, 16 months, with wife Priyanka Chopra — responded, "Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child."

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and (front) Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring The Jonas Brothers on January 30, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty


He continued, "I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,' and that's how it goes."

"It's a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it's the right thing," Nick added, joking, "So to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you."

Meanwhile, Joe and actress Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 and again the following month in France, have two children2-year-old daughter Willa and another baby girl born in July 2022.

Related Articles
Jenna Bush Hager Night Time Routine
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Nighttime Routine in TikTok, Reveals 'Favorite' Part of the Day
Khloe Kardashian little mermaid
Khloé Kardashian Rents Out Theater, Treats Daughter and Cousins to 'Little Mermaid' Screening
Bindi Irwin + Daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Grace Visiting the Great Barrier Reef
Morgan Chesky and his wife Olivia pose with their newborn baby
NBC News' Morgan Chesky Welcomes Baby Girl Eleanor Mae: 'Safe to Say We're All in Love'
Luna Takes Over Teigen Kitchen
Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Pretends to Be Her in Hilarious Video: 'Cookies for Dinner!'
Maroon 5 - Middle Ground (Official Music Video)
Adam Levine’s Family Makes Rare Guest Appearance in Maroon 5 Music Video: Watch
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Daughter Found Out She Throws Out Her Art: ‘I Felt Shamed'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey with daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey
Tom Pelphrey Says Life at Home with Kaley Cuoco and New Baby Is ‘Heaven’: ‘I’m So Grateful’ (Exclusive)
Jordanna Barrett shares heartwarming images of daughter on Instagram
Shaquil Barrett's Wife Says 'Life Is Not Fair' as She Shares Photos of Daughter, 2, Who Died by Drowning
Jason Bateman and Jason Sudeikis with their kids watch game four of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena
Jason Sudeikis and Son Otis, 9, Share Sweet Father-Son Outing at Lakers Game: Photo
Jason Bateman and daughter
Jason Bateman Enjoys Night Out with Daughter Maple, 11, at Lakers Game — See the Rare Photo!
Harper Beckham; Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Says Daughter Harper, 11, Is 'Good' at Contouring: She's 'Obsessed with Makeup'
Kiernan Culkin Succession Apt
Kieran Culkin’s Wife Shares Rare Photos of His Kids at Logan Roy's Apartment on ‘Succession'
Kieran Culkin poses in the press room with the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for 'Succession' during the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kieran Culkin Says He Doesn't Like Being Away from His Kids for More Than Two Days at a Time: 'They Change'
blake shelton with carson daly's kids
Carson Daly's Wife Shares Sweet Photos of Their Kids with Blake Shelton as He Leaves 'The Voice'
Joe Jonas Admits He Was âSo Jealousâ When Brother Nick Secured Role on The Voice: âI Cried My Eyes Outâ
Joe Jonas Admits He Was 'So Jealous' When Nick Was Hired on 'The Voice': 'I Cried My Eyes Out'