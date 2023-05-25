Kevin Jonas Enjoys 'Magical Night' at Disney World with Wife Danielle and Daughters

Kevin Jonas is making some sweet memories with his family of four.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 35, shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday where he posed in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World with wife Danielle Jonas, 36, and daughters Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9.

The nighttime shot shows the family smiling together, with Danielle holding Valentina in her arms as Alena stands in front of Kevin.

"Magical night with my girls! @daniellejonas #WaltDisneyWorld," he captioned the photo.

On SiriusXM last month, Kevin revealed that he and his brothers, Nick and Joe, refrain from giving each other any parenting advice.

"We really don't give each other advice about family. It's kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way," the father of two explained.

When asked if their "unspoken rule" was subconsciously in place given their working relationship, Nick, 30 — who is dad to daughter Malti Marie, 16 months, with wife Priyanka Chopra — responded, "Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child."

Amy Sussman/Getty





He continued, "I think we all sort of understand that and just say, 'You do your thing. I'm just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,' and that's how it goes."

"It's a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it's the right thing," Nick added, joking, "So to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you."

Meanwhile, Joe and actress Sophie Turner, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019 and again the following month in France, have two children: 2-year-old daughter Willa and another baby girl born in July 2022.