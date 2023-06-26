Entertainment TV 'Claim to Fame': Kevin and Frankie Jonas Talk 'Tricky' Family Dynamics in Season 2 Opener (Exclusive) In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek, the oldest and youngest Jonas brothers kick-start another summer of guessing which A-listers have lesser-known family members with secret talents By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 26, 2023 09:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Kevin and Frankie Jonas are ready to give a dozen celebrity relatives their own Claim to Fame. The sibling duo is back for a second season of the hit ABC reality competition series that finds contestants in a battle to conceal the identity of their famous relatives in an attempt to win $100,000. "The 12 people we've invited into this house are not famous themselves but they are all related to someone who is," explains Kevin, 35, during PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the first two minutes of the season 2 premiere. A Timeline of the Jonas Brothers' Careers 'Claim to Fame' season 2 hosts Frankie and Kevin Jonas. ABC/Instagram "Each of our competitors has a celebrity relative, and we're talking about some huge names — Academy Award winners, Grammys, Emmys, world leaders, hall of famers, literal legends," shares Frankie, 22. As younger brother to Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, the affectionately nicknamed "Bonus Jonas" certainly knows what it's like to navigate an A-list family, and he notes in the opener: "Relations in the family can be very tricky, and the dynamics can become even trickier when they're famous." ABC/John Fleenor Back when Claim to Fame first aired last summer, he told PEOPLE that dynamic was part of what intrigued him about the show. "So much of it is about identity. So much of it is about this beautiful game that incorporates lies and deceit and amazing challenges," he said. "Kevin and I, the whole time we were filming, were shocked every single episode and so enthralled by everything that was happening. I think throughout this series there was only one time I said, 'I knew it!'" 'Claim to Fame': All the Celebrity Relatives Who Were Revealed in Season 1 ABC/John Fleenor Kevin agreed, adding that both he and his younger brother played along "just as much as the contestants." "At first, we were like, 'You got to tell us! We're not going to be able to do our jobs if you don't,'" Kevin recalled. "Then, we were like, 'You know what? It's going to be fun.' We were able to ask naïve questions to them in interview time and see how much we could pull out of them." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Claim to Fame season 2 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.