'Claim to Fame': Kevin and Frankie Jonas Talk 'Tricky' Family Dynamics in Season 2 Opener (Exclusive)

Kevin and Frankie Jonas are ready to give a dozen celebrity relatives their own Claim to Fame.

The sibling duo is back for a second season of the hit ABC reality competition series that finds contestants in a battle to conceal the identity of their famous relatives in an attempt to win $100,000.

"The 12 people we've invited into this house are not famous themselves but they are all related to someone who is," explains Kevin, 35, during PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the first two minutes of the season 2 premiere.

"Each of our competitors has a celebrity relative, and we're talking about some huge names — Academy Award winners, Grammys, Emmys, world leaders, hall of famers, literal legends," shares Frankie, 22.

As younger brother to Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas, the affectionately nicknamed "Bonus Jonas" certainly knows what it's like to navigate an A-list family, and he notes in the opener: "Relations in the family can be very tricky, and the dynamics can become even trickier when they're famous."

Back when Claim to Fame first aired last summer, he told PEOPLE that dynamic was part of what intrigued him about the show.



"So much of it is about identity. So much of it is about this beautiful game that incorporates lies and deceit and amazing challenges," he said. "Kevin and I, the whole time we were filming, were shocked every single episode and so enthralled by everything that was happening. I think throughout this series there was only one time I said, 'I knew it!'"

Kevin agreed, adding that both he and his younger brother played along "just as much as the contestants."

"At first, we were like, 'You got to tell us! We're not going to be able to do our jobs if you don't,'" Kevin recalled. "Then, we were like, 'You know what? It's going to be fun.' We were able to ask naïve questions to them in interview time and see how much we could pull out of them."

Claim to Fame season 2 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.