Kevin Jonas' Daughters Pay Tribute to Jonas Brother Song 'Little Bird' with Matching Jackets

Kevin Jonas' daughters are his biggest fans!

The Jonas Brothers band member, 35, recently shared sweet Instagram photos of his daughters Alena Rose, 9, and Valentina Angelina, 6, sporting matching jean jackets that had the text "Little Bird" written in white cursive letters underneath an image of blue and pink birds.

The jackets pay tribute to the song "Little Bird" from the Jonas Brothers' latest music project titled The Album. In January, Jonas' brother, Nick Jonas, shared that the track "is a song about parenthood" in an interview with Variety.

Kevin further elaborated on the significance of the song in a TikTok video in May, in which he asked Alena what her favorite song from the band's new album was.

When Alena responded with "Little Bird," and Kevin asked her why, she sweetly responded, "Because it's about us." As soon as her dad teased her by asking, "Oh you think it's about you? You sure about that?" she grabbed his arm and pointed at the musician's tattoo of birds. He then asked, "Who's the little bird?" to which she responded, "Me and Alena."

While Kevin was the first band member to become a father with his wife Danielle Jonas, his brothers would soon start families of their own. Nick, 30, previously shared that he and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022.

The Jonas Brothers take the stage together. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kevin and Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, became a father after welcoming a daughter named Willa, 3, with his wife Sophie Turner. The couple would then welcome another baby girl, whose birth PEOPLE confirmed in July of last year.

Joe, 34, added in a conversation with PEOPLE that "Little Bird" is a "beautiful song to share with other parents out there."

"It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person," he said. "It's really exciting to know going into this, even just creatively, how we can set the stage for that song in particular."

As for how Kevin has made being a touring musician and father of two possible, he previously shared with PEOPLE in 2021 that he tries to keep life normal for his daughters.

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas pose for family photo with their daughters. Kevin Jonas/Instagram

"I do the best I can to always include them in everything we do and make them understand that what we get to do is very special," he said. "At the same time, life at home is just as special. It's a hard balance to find, but they know that when I'm home, I'm home with them. It's about putting the phone down. It's about taking that time and taking the moments."

