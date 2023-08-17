Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Jonas Debate Having Baby No. 3: 'You Never Know'

The pair are proud parents to Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6

Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Candace Ganger Powell
Published on August 17, 2023 12:28PM EDT
Kevin and Danielle Jonas with their daughters, Alena and Valentina. Photo:

kevinjonas/Instagram

Kevin and Danielle Jonas are proud parents of two — but that could change!

In an interview with TODAY.com, the oldest Jonas brother teased that his family of four could expand by adding “more dogs," though Danielle has other thoughts in mind.

“I would love another one,” Danielle, 36, said, “There’s been a lot ... a lot going on with that, but I would love another [baby]. I love kids."

Kevin, 35, couldn't confirm or deny the sentiment adding, “You never know."

Kevin also revealed he and his bandmate brothers and fellow dads Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, take part a "The Jonas Family Chat" via text.

There, the Jonas Brothers and their wives, Sophie Turner, 27, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, add to the “daily roundup of children pictures,” Kevin said, adding that Joe is the most active and "very good at capturing moments."

These days, Kevin and Danielle's daughters get to see their dad return to the stage as the Jonas Brothers recently kicked off their tour aptly named, “The Tour,” which runs through June 2024.

"The first time they ever saw a show was on the Happiness Begins tour, and having them in the audience and seeing them be a part of this part of my life is really cool," Kevin told PEOPLE in June 2022.

"For so long, it wasn't something that Dad was doing. When they're there, all I'm doing is playing for them."

Kevin also noted the difficulty in finding a balance between work and the "new phase" of parenting and marriage as his girls get older.

"I just want to be able to be present as much as possible and available as I can be even in the midst of being pulled in so many different directions with the challenges of our lifestyle," he added.

"It's all about being there when you can."

