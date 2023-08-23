Kevin Hart Is in a Wheelchair Following a Friendly Foot Race with Former NFL Player: 'I Can’t Walk'

Attempting a 40-yard dash against former NFL player Stevan Ridley, the actor said he is "44 and sitting my ass down"

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 11:51PM EDT
Kevin Heart in a wheelchair after an accident
Photo:

Kevin Heart/ Instagram

Kevin Hart is using a wheelchair after a friendly foot race with a former NFL player went badly.

The comedian shared with his Instagram followers on Wednesday that a 40-foot dash against Stevan Ridley led to his injury.

"44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--- am I doing???? I blew my s---….I’m done. FML," Hart wrote in the caption to his 178 million followers before launching into a clip explaining how he ended up temporarily unable to walk.

"I'm in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff," Hart said.

Hart explained how the accident occurred following a friendly competition with the former NFL running back, 34.

"This debate was based off who's faster. Those that know me know, I'm pretty fast," Hart said. "Stevan said, 'Kevin, ain't no way you're gonna beat me.' Stevan is an ex-NFL running back [who] played for the New England Patriots. Very good guy."

Hart said the subsequent 40-yard dash resulted in him blowing "all my s---" and that he now "can't walk," albeit temporarily.

However, Hart believes the resulting injuries were entirely due to his advancing age.

"To all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age," Hart said in the clip, before continuing, "Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair."

The father of four then held the camera up high to show viewers a fuller vision of the wheelchair, explaining that the injuries he is presently dealing with are a torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductors.

"I don't know what that is but I tore them, I tore those, too. I can't walk," Hart said of his painful injuries, referring to the hip abductors, which support the pelvis and hip joint while controlling the pelvis.

Appearing to admonish himself, Hart then addressed the camera in a self-referencing tone.

"Tell you what you just lost, son. You just lost every opportunity of me going to racing you anytime soon. It's over," he said, adding, "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s--- ever, now I can't walk."

Following Hart's revealing post, Ridley posted his own response on his Instagram Story, apologizing to the Fatherhood actor while also teasing him.

"I SAW @TOMBRADY DO IT AT YOUR AGE SO I FIGURED YOU HAD THE JOICE TOO BIG BRO!" Ridley wrote, referring to the former captain of his team the New England Patriots, Tom Brady. "MY BAD @KEVINHARTFOREAL! HEAL UP AND PEEKP MAKING US ALL LAUGH!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Hart said he's likely to spend weeks in the wheelchair, "You know I'm out, I got about six to eight."

The comedian has certainly suffered worse accidents than this latest setback.

In September 2019, Hart was a passenger in his 970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, his friend Jared Black, lost control of the vehicle and crashed through wooden fencing on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The crash left Hart with a fractured spine in three places that required surgery and rehabilitation.

Related Articles
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley sits outside of the rubble of his home after an explosion in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Titans’ Caleb Farley Speaks Out After Dad Is Killed in Home Explosion: ‘Wasn’t Supposed to Go Out Like This’
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood from The Rolling Stones perform at Hippodrome de Longchamp
Rolling Stones Appear to Tease New Music with Newspaper Advert for 'Hackney Diamonds'
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'
Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, shouts out as she celebrates with her gold medal for winning the women's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
Record-Breaking Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100-Meter Championship: ‘She Is the Best in the World’
Bill Belichick Taylor Swift
Bill Belichick Praises 'Impressive' Taylor Swift for Continuing Concert Despite Rain: 'She's Tough'
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
New Orleans Saints’ Jimmy Graham Arrested After Wandering in Traffic Following Reported ‘Medical Episode’
Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Muscles in Impressive New Workout Videos
Blac Chyna Shows Off Muscles in New Fitness Video After Dramatic Physical Transformation
Brittany Mahomes, "Season 7"
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Posts Sweet Tribute to Him at Preseason Match Ahead of NFL Season: 'Year Seven'
Jennifer Aniston Using P.Volve Equipment
Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Favorite Workout Method in New Pvolve Campaign: 'Stronger Than I've Ever Felt Before' (Exclusive)
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' With Boxing Workout.
Chris Hemsworth 'Sweating Off the Birthday Cake' with Shirtless Boxing Match
Sam Asghari attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
'Blind Side' Couple Spotted For First time Amid Claim They Lied About Michael Oher's Adoption
Tom Brady 80 For Brady 01 31 23
Tom Brady Jokes About NFL Return as He Posts Shirtless Photo: 'Thinking About Finding a Training Camp'
Head Coach Hugh Freeze of the Mississippi Rebels watches his team warming up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas;
Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'Facts Will Come Out' in Legal Dispute with Tuohy Family
ori Bowie of the United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final during day three of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017
Late Tori Bowie’s Former Coach Says People Didn’t Take Her Mental Health Struggles ‘Seriously Enough’