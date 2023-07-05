Kevin Hart is struggling to piece together the events of a wild — and star-studded — night.

A new video the actor-producer posted to Instagram shows him having fun on the raucous dance floor of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s July 4 white party in the Hamptons, New York.

“Welp….My wife showed me this video and I had so many questions,” he wrote in his caption of the footage, which shows Hart, 43, dancing in a white shirt, slacks and sunglasses, plus patterned clogs.

“1. When did I get my crocs?” he continued. “2. Who’s glasses do I have on?”

His wife Eniko Hart, 38, who can be heard egging him on behind the camera, got a special shoutout. “3. Why is my wife always hyping me up?” Hart wrote with several tears of joy emojis. “4. WHERE ARE MY F----G SOCKS AND SHOES?????”



Kelly Rowland chimed in, commenting on the video: “Eniko hyping you up on the sides tho.”

Eniko herself added, “We just be having a timeeee!”

Among the A-list attendees of Rubin’s event were Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and more. In another Instagram post sharing a gallery of A-lister photos, Hart said there were “So many moments….so many laughs….so many dope people.”

“A big thanks to everyone who joined us - hope you’re hurting less than I am today,” joked Rubin, 50, who hosts the exclusive affair annually at his $50 million home. “In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year.”

Rapper Quavo, 32, can be seen in Hart’s dancefloor video, grooving alongside him and pointing toward the camera.

Hart called the moment "legendary" in his caption, writing, “My dumbass was gone off that Miiinnnnoooo Liiiinnnnnoooo… And judging by my wife’s voice she was” too.

“Mino Lino” is Hart’s nickname for the liquor brand he developed: Gran Coramino, a Reposado Cristalino tequila. In May 2022, Hart captioned a photo of him enjoying a custom Gran Coramino cocktail: “We worked hard on developing this Cristalino…Hearing people say they love it is the biggest reward!!!”

Hart most recently starred in the Amazon original series Die Hart opposite John Travolta. His new comedy special, Kevin Hart: Reality Check, and third season of talk show Hart to Heart, will begin streaming on Peacock July 6.

"Hart and his guests pop the cork on a variety of topics ranging from hilarious, never-before-told stories to career defining revelations," per an official synopsis of the season, which will feature guests including Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Dr. Dre.

