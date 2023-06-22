Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in 'Hart to Heart' Season 3 Trailer (Exclusive)

Peacock will release the third season of Kevin Hart's 'Hart to Hart' talk show and the comedian's new stand-up special to commemorate his birthday on July 6

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Published on June 22, 2023 11:10AM EDT
Hart to Heart: Season 3 Trailer

Kevin Hart is back for another season of his Peacock talk show.

On Thursday, Peacock exclusively shared the trailer for the upcoming third season of Hart to Heart with PEOPLE. The 43-year-old comedian and actor's series will feature interviews with Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith and Dr. Dre, among others, when it returns to the streaming service on July 6.

Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in Peacock Series 'Hart to Heart'

Peacock

In Hart to Heart, "Hart and his guests pop the cork on a variety of topics ranging from hilarious, never-before-told stories to career defining revelations," an official synopsis for the third season reads.

Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in Peacock Series 'Hart to Heart'

Pablo Cuadra/WireImage; David Livingston/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Beyond actors Johnson and Smith and record producer/rapper Dre, the upcoming season of the talk series promises to include long-form conversations with Bill Maher, Issa Rae, J.Cole, John Cena, Mark Cuban, Sofia Vergara and Will Ferrell as well.

Hart conducts each hour-long interview from the comforts of his "intimate wine cellar," where his conversations with his celebrity guests "will be packed with meaningful conversation, open-dialogue, and a lot of heart," according to a press release.

Notably, Rae, Cena and Ferrell all appear in the upcoming Barbie movie, which opens July 21 as one of the summer's most anticipated releases.

Kevin Hart Interviews Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson in Peacock Series 'Hart to Heart'

Peacock

Peacock also shared the trailer for Hart's new stand-up special Kevin Hart: Reality Check with PEOPLE on Thursday, showcasing the comedian as he "self-reflects on his growing family, fame, mentions on Black Twitter and more" during a filmed performance at Las Vegas' Resort World.

Both Hart's talk show series and his new stand-up special are directed by Leslie Small, who has worked with the comedian on a number of comedy specials in the past. The upcoming Peacock specials are produced by his production company Hartbeat.

Hart to Heart season 3 and Kevin Hart: Reality Check premiere on Peacock July 6 to mark his 44th birthday.

