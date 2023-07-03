Kevin Hart Jokes He's 'Coming for' Michael Phelps' Gold Medals: 'Give Me a 2-Lap Head Start!'

Kevin Hart is proud of his swimming talents — and he's sizing up his chances against Michael Phelps in the water.

On Saturday, the actor, 43, challenged the 23-time Olympic gold medalist, 38, to a race and joked that he was “coming for” the swimmer’s hardware.

“Michael Phelps, this is a message to you, “ Hart began in a video filmed in a pool and shared on his Instagram with the caption, “This message is for you @m_phelps00 …..I’m on yo a-- and I’m coming for all of those gold medals. Give me a 2 lap head start and I will kick yo a-- man!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #HustleHart.”

“You thought I had fins on the last time I was doing butterfly and I did, but you don’t think I’m capable of real butterfly,” Hart continued in the Instagram Reel. “I wanna show you at the age of 44 I still f- - - - -g got it Phelps!”

But there were some conditions to the comedian’s challenge for Phelps. Hart explained, “And if you give me a lap and a half head start I’ll whoop your a--. Here’s proof. Proof! Butterfly! Hard body. Let's go!”



Hart then started swimming and showed off his skills in the water as he swam one length of the narrow backyard pool.

“A lap and a half mother- - - - -r,” continued Hart as he emerged from the water before pausing to rethink his offer. “No, two full laps in a three-lap race.”

The person filming Hart then began laughing behind the camera.



Plenty of Hart’s famous friends also weighed in on the challenge, with rapper Nelly writing, “Gettem champ….. @kevinhart4real @m_phelps00 we want a relay race Phelps and his crew against the RHOH…..!! 🤷🏽‍♂️.”

“Impressed..really..thought that was gonna go differently 😌 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” added actor Michael B. Jordan, while Hart’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle costar Jack Black wrote, “Laugh and a half.”

In 2021, Phelps analyzed Hart’s butterfly and called him out for wearing fins while appearing on Peacock’s Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg.

“Do you have fins on?” Phelps asked Hart with a laugh.

To this, Hart replied, “What are you talking about? I’m in the ocean man, don’t worry about what I’m doing, just look at the stroke. It’s not about what was on my feet.”

“Fins? He had on fins, Mike?” laughed Snoop Dogg, 51. “All along?”

“He definitely did,” Phelps replied. “For sure. Look at that, he definitely has fins on. Technically it doesn’t count because you can’t use fins in the race.”

Phelps is the most decorated Olympic competitor in history after competing in the 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics. During the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Phelps, who retired from competitive swimming in 2016, won eight gold medals. In addition to his 23 Olympic gold medals, he also has three silvers and two bronzes.

