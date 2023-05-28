Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter’s Heaven’s High School Graduation: ‘Dream Big’

Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven is officially a high school graduate!

The actor and comedian, 43, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram Friday celebrating his firstborn daughter's recent achievement. Hart also applauded the hard school work example that his niece Sanny, now a college graduate herself, set for Heaven, 18.

“It’s not about me….It has always been about them!!!!!!! I am so proud of my little girl. I am just as proud of my niece sanny for being an amazing example for Heav…,” Hart began the caption of his post, which featured a smiling picture of himself and Heaven. “Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate…Now My little girl is heading in that same direction….”

Hart continued his loving tribute to Heaven by focusing on how her achievements not only inspire him, but all of her younger siblings.

“Iron Sharpens Iron….it always has and always will. We have to motivate each other and continue to make ourselves better….Dream big damn it!!!!!,” he concluded. “Heav you made me so proud yesterday ….Doo, Zo & Ori are all watching you ….You are the best big sister ever!!!!!! We all love you so much!!!!!! #Harts."

Along with Heaven, Hart shares Hendrix, 15, with ex Torrei Hart, and is also dad to Kenzo, 5, and Kaori, 2 with wife Eniko Hart.

Back in February 2022, Hart dropped hints about where his daughter might attend college, telling Ellen DeGeneres that Heaven wanted to go to school out of state.

"I've been trying to manipulate her like, 'Maybe you need a place here in L.A. 'cause the schools here are just better,' " he joked at the time. "She's talking about New York."

The Ride Along star added, "I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it."



Heaven's graduation is the latest of school year-end celebrations the teen has taken part in recently.

Last week, Hart offered his daughter well wishes in an Instagram post ahead of her senior prom night.

In the series of shots, Heaven wore an emerald green, off-the-shoulder gown and smiled with her dad, who wore sweat shorts and a graphic T-shirt.

In one picture, the father-daughter duo had their arms around each other, while another photo showed the two walking in a garden, while Heaven carried Converse sneakers and a camera.

"I have no words...just pure joy," the Get Hard actor captioned the photos. "My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go....#Harts."