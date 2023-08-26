Kevin Hart Celebrates Eldest Daughter Heaven Going to College: 'I Cried in the Car'

Kevin Hart is saying goodbye to his eldest daughter as she prepares for her next chapter!

The comedian, 44, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Friday night about his 18-year-old daughter Heaven, who he appeared to have just dropped off for her first semester of college.

"I’m not crying [you're] crying," Hart captioned an image of himself with three of his four children in what looked to be a college dorm room. "So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!"

"God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Harts" he concluded.

In the photo, Hart posed near Heaven, Hendrix, 15, Kenzo, 5, and his wife Eniko, 39, as they all put on their best frowns to mark the sentimental day. Hart shares his two eldest children with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and his two youngest — including daughter Kaori, 2 — with Eniko.

Torrei also toasted her daughter on Instagram alongside an image of them both on campus, writing: "And just like that Heaven is a college freshman."

"Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle. So proud of you baby girl. ❤️❤️," she wrote.

Hart previously told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 that Heaven wanted to go to college out of state and shared at the time that she was " talking about New York."

"I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it," he told the TV host.

Back in May, Hart celebrated his eldest daughter graduating high school with a sweet Instagram post, as he wrote that he was "so proud of my little girl." He also applauded his niece Sanny, now a college graduate herself, for setting an example.

"I am just as proud of my niece Sanny for being an amazing example for Heav…,” he added. “Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate…Now My little girl is heading in that same direction."

“Iron Sharpens Iron….it always has and always will. We have to motivate each other and continue to make ourselves better….Dream big damn it!!!!!,” he added. “Heav you made me so proud yesterday ….Doo, Zo & Ori are all watching you ….You are the best big sister ever!!!!!! We all love you so much!!!!!! #Harts."

