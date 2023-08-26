Kevin Hart Celebrates Eldest Daughter Heaven Going to College: 'I Cried in the Car'

"You have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever," the comedian wrote on Instagram

By
Published on August 26, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter Heaven Going to College 'I Cried In The Car'
Kevin Hart and Family, Kevin Hart. Photo:

Kevin Hart/Instagram, David Livingston/Getty

Kevin Hart is saying goodbye to his eldest daughter as she prepares for her next chapter!

The comedian, 44, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Friday night about his 18-year-old daughter Heaven, who he appeared to have just dropped off for her first semester of college.

"I’m not crying [you're] crying," Hart captioned an image of himself with three of his four children in what looked to be a college dorm room. "So proud of my daughter….I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!"

"God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Harts" he concluded.

In the photo, Hart posed near Heaven, Hendrix, 15, Kenzo, 5, and his wife Eniko, 39, as they all put on their best frowns to mark the sentimental day. Hart shares his two eldest children with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and his two youngest — including daughter Kaori, 2 — with Eniko.

Torrei also toasted her daughter on Instagram alongside an image of them both on campus, writing: "And just like that Heaven is a college freshman."

"Late study nights, wild campus parties, endless coffee runs, and finally learning about that ramen noodle lifestyle. So proud of you baby girl. ❤️❤️," she wrote.

Hart previously told Ellen DeGeneres in 2022 that Heaven wanted to go to college out of state and shared at the time that she was " talking about New York."

"I love that she's growing up, that's my best friend, my heart. And it's a little emotional. I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house and I don't like it," he told the TV host.

Back in May, Hart celebrated his eldest daughter graduating high school with a sweet Instagram post, as he wrote that he was "so proud of my little girl." He also applauded his niece Sanny, now a college graduate herself, for setting an example.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am just as proud of my niece Sanny for being an amazing example for Heav…,” he added. “Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate…Now My little girl is heading in that same direction."

“Iron Sharpens Iron….it always has and always will. We have to motivate each other and continue to make ourselves better….Dream big damn it!!!!!,” he added. “Heav you made me so proud yesterday ….Doo, Zo & Ori are all watching you ….You are the best big sister ever!!!!!! We all love you so much!!!!!! #Harts."

Related Articles
Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Coordinate with Their Daughters During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
brittany bell kids first day of school
Brittany Bell Celebrates First Day of School for Her and Nick Cannon's Kids Golden and Powerful
Michael Strahan Drops His Youngest Daughter Off at College: 'Can't Believe How Time Has Flown By' https://www.instagram.com/p/CwNebFrOyh5/
Celebrities Dropping Their Kids at College in 2023: Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio attends Pomellato High Jewelry Gala Event at Palais De Tokyo on July 03, 2023 in Paris, France; alessandra ambrosio daughter birthday
Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates Lookalike Daughter Anja's 15th Birthday: 'My Sunshine'
Pauly D, Nikki Hall, Amabella DelVecchio, and Amanda Lynn
All About Pauly D's Daughter Amabella Sophia
Kanye West and North West
North West Channels 'College Dropout' Era Kanye West While Vacationing in Tokyo with Kim Kardashian
Kevin Heart in a wheelchair after an accident
Kevin Hart Explains Why He Ended Up in a Wheelchair After a Friendly Foot Race With Former NFL Player
Bindi Irwin and Grace at Australia Zoo. Date: 5 July 2023
Bindi Irwin Says She's 'So Lucky' for Daughter Grace amid Endometriosis: 'Our Tiny Miracle' (Exclusive)
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom'
Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley's Daughter Leah, 14, Speaks Out About Birth Control on 'Teen Mom': Watch
Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022
Leighton Meester Talks Giving Kids 'All We Never Had' After Growing Up with Food Insecurity (Exclusive)
hilaria baldwin daughter birthday
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Daughter Carmen's 10th Birthday in Sweet Montage: 'Love You So Very Much'
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Daughter Malti from Their Time in New York City: 'August Magic'
Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Moments with Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti in New York City: 'August Magic'
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Will Pay $8,000 a Month in Child Support to Olivier Martinez After Finalizing Divorce
Kevin Hart and his brother, Robert Hart
Who Is Kevin Hart’s Brother? All About Robert Hart
Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's 'Leaning Toward Homeschool' for Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Reveals She's 'Leaning Towards Homeschool' for Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling
Brittany Mahomes Declares Potty Training Success After First Accident-Free Outing with Daughter Sterling