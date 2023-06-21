Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Says She Never Pressured Him to Leave 'Yellowstone' Before Split

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine is claiming in court documents that she "did not pressure" him to leave Yellowstone before their split.

In the documents filed Friday in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, Christine, 49, says that the actor's "public attacks on me are harmful for our family" and that she thinks "they are meant to pressure me to move out without a temporary child support agreement in place."

"I have avoided being public about the reasons for our divorce. I have done this to protect our family’s privacy. I did not pressure Kevin to leave the Yellowstone show," she added.

Christine filed for divorce early last month, which was followed by a confirmation days later that Yellowstone is set to end after its latest season — but a source told PEOPLE at the time the two events are not connected.

The former couple's split "has nothing to do with Yellowstone," the insider said, adding, "The two situations are unrelated."



Reps for both Costner, 68, and Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Wednesday morning.

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. Kevin Lynch for Paramount Network

Despite the two events being unrelated, a family source told PEOPLE days later that Costner's demanding work schedule was difficult for Christine prior to her divorce filing.

"Christine wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the latter insider said. "During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her."

According to the source, "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

Since their split, Christine and Costner have been engaged in a legal back-and-forth over whether she can continue to live in the home they shared amid their ongoing split.



The former handbag designer filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as April 11.

Kevin Costner and wife Christine in 2022. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

A family source told PEOPLE on May 9 that while his estranged wife's filing "was an unpleasant surprise" for Costner, he "wasn't shocked" by it.

"But this is not what he wanted," the insider added. "He knew that Christine was unhappy though."



Days earlier, a source told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

In the statement announcing their split, the actor's rep wrote, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Costner and Christine share three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13.