Kevin Costner Wants Estranged Wife to Pay His Legal Fees—Over $99K—for Challenging the Prenup

Their pre-marital agreement had rules about making legal challenges against the agreement

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 11, 2023 06:14PM EDT
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Photo: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner now wants his estranged wife Christine to pay for his legal fees incurred for litigating their prenuptial agreement.

According to court documents filed Monday and obtained by PEOPLE, the actor/director, 68, is requesting that Christine, 49, pay his $99,225 in legal fees. (A court date about the matter is set for Aug. 2.)

Part of their prenup outlined that if either party retained counsel to "enforce or prevent a breach" of the agreement, "the prevailing party ... shall be entitled ... to be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby."

Costner's filing also "respectfully reminded" the court that he set aside $1.5 million in a bank account for Christine as part of the prenup — funds she has said she doesn't want to touch so as to jeopardize her legal standing in the divorce.

In a previous filing, Christine, a former handbag designer now unemployed, and her legal team wrote, "Due to the vast difference in resources available to the parties, Christine is also requesting that Kevin advance an additional $350,000 in attorney’s fees and $150,000 in forensic costs."

Her July 5 filing also called out Costner's quest to have her pay his legal fees.

"Kevin asserts that he should not have to pay fees and costs for Christine to challenge the validity of the PMA [pre-marital agreement]. He also regularly claims that the PMA is valid and that there is no evidence to the contrary. This is the legal equivalent of whistling past the graveyard."

Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner and Christine in April 2022.

Lester Cohen/Getty

They added, "However, Kevin’s focus on the PMA at this point is premature and is completely irrelevant to Christine’s RFO for child support and fees. ... As the Court can see by the pleadings at this early stage, the fees and costs will be substantial because Kevin’s finances are complex, and also because Kevin is doing all that he can to minimize his obligation to his children."

Christine previously asked for $248,000 per month in child support for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. She claimed that amount is still "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle," and also asked that Costner pay their private-school tuition, extracurricular activities and sports costs, and health-care expenses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (

David Livingston/Getty

Costner responded by calling Christine's request "highly inflated and unsubstantiated": "Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

The couple married in 2004 with a prenup in place a decade after Costner reportedly paid ex-wife Cindy Silva $80 million in his first divorce. Christine filed for divorce on May 1, listing their date of separation as April 11.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE* - Melanie Griffith shows off her new tattoo with the names: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jessie written in a creative way
Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
Johnny Depp Visits Home of Welsh Poet Dylan Thomas While at Hollywood Vamps Tour Stop
Johnny Depp Visits Birthplace of Poet Dylan Thomas in Wales While Touring with Hollywood Vampires
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Simu Liu Says He and Girlfriend Allison Hsu 'Fight for Time Together' During 'Packed Summer' (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, and Damson Idris, co-star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walk on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit
Brad Pitt Drives Race Car at British Grand Prix for New Formula 1 Movie: 'Every Guy’s Dream'
Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva
Sean Penn Kisses New Flame Olga Korotyayeva While Spending Time in Saint-Tropez: Photo
Robert Downey Jr. Hangs out with âOppenheimerâ Cast in Brooklyn â Including a 'Photobomb' from John Krasinski
Robert Downey Jr. Hangs Out with 'Oppenheimer' Cast in N.Y.C. — Including a 'Photobomb' from John Krasinski
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Secret To Being Good Grandparents
Rita Wilson Celebrates Husband Tom Hanks' 67th Birthday: 'My Lover, My Best Friend, My Family'
Jonathan Bennett Surprises a High School Production of Mean Girls.
Jonathan Bennett Surprises a High School Production of 'Mean Girls': ‘This Is Your Time’
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin Seeks Joint Custody of Kids in Divorce from Jwan Yosef After 6 Years of Marriage
Wonka First Look Photos
'Wonka' First Look! See a 'Mischievous' Timothée Chalamet, Orange Hugh Grant in New Origin Story (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner on Why He Reduced Estranged Wife Christine's Credit Card Limit to $30K Monthly
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (
Kevin Costner Increases Child Support Offer but Estranged Wife Calls Amount Still 'Inappropriate'
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
'RHOA': Drew Sidora's Now-Ex Ralph Pittman Drops the D-Word and Accuses Her of Cheating in Midseason Trailer
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes Says Ryan Gosling Is the 'Greatest Actor I've Ever Worked With'