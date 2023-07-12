Kevin Costner Vacations with His Kids amid Ongoing Child Support Case

Kevin Costner was absent from court, but very much attending to his kids as he enjoyed a trip with the three teens

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.
Updated on July 12, 2023 06:54PM EDT
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner
Photo:

Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection; Michael Tullberg/WireImage

Kevin Costner is spending time with his kids.

The actor/director, 68, previously declared that he would not be available for a July 12 court date because he would be on a previously scheduled trip to British Columbia with his younger children: daughter Grace, 13, and sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16.

The trip had been "planned for months" before the court date was recently rescheduled, according to Costner's legal team as stated in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Albert L. Ortega/Getty

As far as shared custody between Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, the actor's team assured that, "The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine's home once she finds a new residence."

The Yellowstone star also shares three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney. 

On May 1, 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Dances with Wolves star after 18 years of marriage.

Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The following month, it was revealed that Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support for all three children. In the filing, she alleged that the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

However, based on state guidelines and the actor's cash flow, Costner's team has suggested that $123, 620 is available for monthly child support.

"Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent," the actor's team said in a response to Baumgartner's filing.

