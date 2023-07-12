Kevin Costner is spending time with his kids.

The actor/director, 68, previously declared that he would not be available for a July 12 court date because he would be on a previously scheduled trip to British Columbia with his younger children: daughter Grace, 13, and sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16.

The trip had been "planned for months" before the court date was recently rescheduled, according to Costner's legal team as stated in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty

As far as shared custody between Costner and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, the actor's team assured that, "The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine's home once she finds a new residence."

The Yellowstone star also shares three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

On May 1, 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Dances with Wolves star after 18 years of marriage.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The following month, it was revealed that Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support for all three children. In the filing, she alleged that the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

However, based on state guidelines and the actor's cash flow, Costner's team has suggested that $123, 620 is available for monthly child support.

"Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent," the actor's team said in a response to Baumgartner's filing.

