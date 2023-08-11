Kevin Costner Shares His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: ‘Was Absolutely Blown Away’

Kevin Costner is officially a Swiftie!

Amid his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, the Academy Award winner took a break from the courtroom to enjoy a daddy-daughter date with his youngest, 13-year-old Grace Avery, at Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together," he posted, alongside a succession of clips and stills from the show.



"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!" Costner, 68, added.

Kevin Costner has long been a fan of country rock, and even fronts his own band. Kevin Costner/ Instagram

Costner joins a list of celebrities who have attended Swift's sold-out Eras Tour since it kicked off on March 17 in Arizona, including Paula Abdul, Josh Gad, Vince Vaughn, Gigi Hadid, Mark Zuckerberg, Simu Liu, Eddie Vedder, Max Greenfield, and Julia Roberts, among many others.

Like Swift, 33, Costner also knows what it takes to put on a good show, having fronted his band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007.

The band released its fourth studio record in 2020, a concept album called Tales from Yellowstone. The songs were written from the perspective of John Dutton, Costner's character from Paramount's popular neo-Western TV series Yellowstone.



"We’re coming up on the 3rd anniversary of our #TalesFromYellowstone album. The band and I had so much fun making and playing this project for you guys," he posted to Instagram in June, adding that he's looking "forward to getting the band back together for more music soon."

On May 1, Costner and Baumgartner jointly filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Two months later, moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that Baumgartner, 49, shared with Costner and their three children, sons Cayden Wyatt, 15, and Hayes Logan, 14, and daughter Grace, per photos obtained by Page Six.



“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

Prior to Costner's appearance with his daughter at Swift's concert, Christine was spotted on vacation with Grace in Hawaii in July, shortly after she was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner as their divorce proceedings continued.



