Kevin Costner Shares His Thoughts on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: ‘Was Absolutely Blown Away’

"I’m officially a Swiftie!" the 'Yellowstone' actor added

By
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin Academy Awards 95, 2023
Nikki Dobrin
Nikki Dobrin has more than 20 years of international experience working in media and entertainment. She joined the PEOPLE team in 2023 and currently serves as the Senior Writer/Editor.  
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 12:59AM EDT
Kevin Costner is a Swiftie
Kevin Costner admits he's a Swiftie after enjoying Taylor Swift's Eras show in LA. Photo:

Kevin Costner/ Instagram; Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Kevin Costner is officially a Swiftie!

Amid his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, the Academy Award winner took a break from the courtroom to enjoy a daddy-daughter date with his youngest, 13-year-old Grace Avery, at Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together," he posted, alongside a succession of clips and stills from the show.

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night. I’m officially a Swiftie!" Costner, 68, added.

Kevin Costner playing guitar
Kevin Costner has long been a fan of country rock, and even fronts his own band.

Kevin Costner/ Instagram

Costner joins a list of celebrities who have attended Swift's sold-out Eras Tour since it kicked off on March 17 in Arizona, including Paula Abdul, Josh Gad, Vince Vaughn, Gigi HadidMark ZuckerbergSimu Liu, Eddie Vedder, Max Greenfield, and Julia Roberts, among many others.

Like Swift, 33, Costner also knows what it takes to put on a good show, having fronted his band Kevin Costner & Modern West since 2007.

The band released its fourth studio record in 2020, a concept album called Tales from Yellowstone. The songs were written from the perspective of John Dutton, Costner's character from Paramount's popular neo-Western TV series Yellowstone.

"We’re coming up on the 3rd anniversary of our #TalesFromYellowstone album. The band and I had so much fun making and playing this project for you guys," he posted to Instagram in June, adding that he's looking "forward to getting the band back together for more music soon."

On May 1, Costner and Baumgartner jointly filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Two months later, moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that Baumgartner, 49, shared with Costner and their three children, sons Cayden Wyatt, 15, and Hayes Logan, 14, and daughter Grace, per photos obtained by Page Six.

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

Prior to Costner's appearance with his daughter at Swift's concert, Christine was spotted on vacation with Grace in Hawaii in July, shortly after she was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner as their divorce proceedings continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Related Articles
Gal Gadot Says She Only Entered Miss Israel So She 'Could Tell My Grandkids': 'I Never Meant to Win!"
Gal Gadot Says She Only Did Miss Israel So She 'Could Tell My Grandkids': 'I Never Meant to Win!'
Billy Porter Tribeca 06 15 23
Billy Porter Says He's 'Back on the Market' After Filing for Divorce: 'Looking Forward to the Next Adventure'
Ray Liotta, Kevin Costner Field Of Dreams - 1989
Ray Liotta Said He'd Never Seen 'Field of Dreams' Three Years Before His Death: 'I Don't Know Why'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09
Taylor Swift Wears 5 Blue Outfits Inspired by Her Album '1989' During Final Los Angeles Show on Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Receives 8-Minute Deafening Standing Ovation at Last L.A. Show
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Mariska Hargitay Enjoys the 'Afterglow' of a 'Magical' Taylor Swift Show with Savannah Guthrie and Their Girls
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Savannah Guthrie and Daughter Vale Channel Taylor Swift Ahead of Concert: 'We're Ready for It'
Ethan Slater attends the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards at NYU Skirball Center
Ariana Grande's Boyfriend and 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater to Star in Broadway's 'Spamalot' Revival
Los Feliz, CA,Spotted in the valet parking area after a laid-back lunch, Emma Roberts and Cody John were the picture of casual romance.
Emma Roberts Walks Hand-in-Hand with Boyfriend Cody John on Sweet L.A. Stroll
Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter at Taylor Swift Concert
Gayle King Catches Channing Tatum Dancing with Daughter Everly at Taylor Swift Concert in Cute Video
Sean Penn, 62, and Olga Korotkova, 43, lovingly hold hands as the couple are seen exiting Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi
Sean Penn and Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Spend Date Night at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvs8P4EpVNX/
Charlize Theron Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' at Taylor Swift Eras Tour with Her Daughters
Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attends the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards; Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles While Prince Harry Steps Out in Asia
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Kiss at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: 'Best Night'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a 'Sneaky Kiss' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
mindy kaling taylor swift
Mindy Kaling Shares Photos of Daughter Kit's 'Best First Concert EVER' at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour