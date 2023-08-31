Kevin Costner Seen at Court Hearing to Address Christine’s Request for Increased Child Support

Kevin Costner attended a court hearing Thursday regarding his estranged wife Christine’s request for child support.

On Thursday, the Yellowstone actor was photographed alongside his team of lawyers, including Laura Wasser, outside the Santa Barbara court during a lunch break.

Kevin Costner treats his team of lawyers to lunch in Santa Barbara. backgrid

In his opening statement, John Rydell, Christine's attorney, said they were reducing Christine's child support request amount to $161,592 per month, per a forensic accountant's latest assessment. Costner's legal counsel proposed $60,000 per month.

Christine is currently receiving $129,000 in monthly child support for the couple’s three children — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13 — after filing for divorce in May. The couple was married for 18 years.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Aug. 26, the mother of three was seeking $175,057 per month from Costner, 68.

Christine's court filings said “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month)."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in 2015. Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

"Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month," the documents continued. The amount would have allowed the children to maintain a lifestyle that was considered “relatively comparable” to the one they were raised in, according to the documents.

The documents added that Christine wanted to ensure that her and Costner’s “three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth."

During Thursday's hearing, Rydell said that the lifestyle Christine and Costner’s children have grown accustomed to is “in their DNA at this point.”

“It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience," Christine told the court as she looked at evidentiary photos. "We’ve created quite a community," she added, repeatedly referring to the Santa Barbara compound she vacated as “ours." The home, as stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses.

Christine explained how a decrease in financial status would affect their kids. She said their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and noted the surf garage is 50 steps from “toes in the water."

Christine Costner and Kevin Costner in April 2022. Lester Cohen/Getty

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Christine moved out of the family’s house on the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she shared with Costner, as per the terms of their prenup. She initially stayed at a smaller house on the property, then moved to a nearby rental home for $40,000 per month, as confirmed in court Thursday.

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible,” the source told PEOPLE in July.

At the time of their split, a rep for the actor said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."