Kevin Costner Says He 'of Course' Has Love for Estranged Wife Christine Following Child Support Ruling

The actor's comments were made on Friday following a two-day court hearing in Santa Barbara, California

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 02:39PM EDT
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Feels 'Relieved' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama'
Photo:

David Fisher/Shutterstock, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kevin Costner still has love for his estranged wife Christine.

Earlier this week, the Yellowstone alum, 68, left a court hearing in Santa Barbara, California, where he told reporters, "This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at."

“It feels so bad,” Kevin continued outside of the courtroom. “We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”

When asked whether he “still has love” for his estranged wife by a reporter, Kevin replied, “Of course.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Christine Costner, Kevin Costner

Lester Cohen/Getty

Kevin's comments were made on a lunch break during a two-day hearing, at which a judge lowered the child support he must pay Christine to $63,209 per month.

In July, Kevin had been tentatively ordered to make monthly payments of $129,755 to the mother of his three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Earlier this week, Christine, 49, filed a request to increase that amount to $175,057 — a $46,000-plus increase. She reduced that figure to $161,592 during a court hearing on Thursday, following a forensic accountant’s assessment.

“My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” Kevin said when he took the stand in court on Friday.

YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A day prior, Christine's attorney John Rydell said that the lifestyle she and Kevin's three children have grown accustomed to is “in their DNA at this point.”

On the stand, Christine explained how a decrease in financial status would affect their kids. She said in part their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and noted the surf garage is 50 steps from “toes in the water."

"We’ve created quite a community," she added, repeatedly referring to the Santa Barbara compound she vacated as “ours."

The home, as stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses.

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Christine filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in May. The couple was married for 18 years. 

At the time of their split, a rep for the actor said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Christine moved out of the family’s house on the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she shared with Kevin, as per the terms of their prenup. She initially stayed at a smaller house on the property, then moved to a nearby rental home for $40,000 per month, as confirmed in court Thursday.

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible,” the source told PEOPLE in July.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'
Salma Hayek Celebrates Her 57th Birthday with Beach Photoshoot: 'I'm So Happy to Be Alive'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joe Jonas Retains Divorce Lawyer After 4 Years of Marriage to Sophie Turner: Source
Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Ripped Physiques During Boat Trip.
Zac Efron and Brother Dylan Show Off Their Ripped Physiques During Boat Trip — See the Photos!
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $63K per Month in Child Support After She Asked for $162K
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Forensic Accountant Claims Star's Estranged Wife Christine Spent $18K a Month on Clothing
Kevin Costner on Yellowstone
Kevin Costner Says He Left 'Yellowstone' amid Creative 'Issues' and Arduous Negotiations
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Step Out in Beverly Hills
Kevin Costner treats his team of super lawyers to lunch in Santa Barbara as he is joined by Laura Wasser and crew
Kevin Costner Seen at Court Hearing to Address Christine’s Request for Increased Child Support
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver Says He Didn't Drive on 'Ferrari' Set Due to 'Insurance Reasons': 'They Don't Trust Me'
Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor, Kevin Costner
Christine Costner's Lawyer Says Financier Josh Connor 'Nothing More' Than Friend amid Kevin Costner Divorce
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Meg Ryan in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER
Meg Ryan Explains Why She's 'Proud' of New Movie After 'Really Long' Break from Acting: 'It Was Fun'