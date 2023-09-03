Kevin Costner Says He 'of Course' Has Love for Estranged Wife Christine Following Child Support Ruling

Kevin Costner still has love for his estranged wife Christine.

Earlier this week, the Yellowstone alum, 68, left a court hearing in Santa Barbara, California, where he told reporters, "This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at."

“It feels so bad,” Kevin continued outside of the courtroom. “We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”

When asked whether he “still has love” for his estranged wife by a reporter, Kevin replied, “Of course.”

Lester Cohen/Getty

Kevin's comments were made on a lunch break during a two-day hearing, at which a judge lowered the child support he must pay Christine to $63,209 per month.

In July, Kevin had been tentatively ordered to make monthly payments of $129,755 to the mother of his three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Earlier this week, Christine, 49, filed a request to increase that amount to $175,057 — a $46,000-plus increase. She reduced that figure to $161,592 during a court hearing on Thursday, following a forensic accountant’s assessment.

“My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” Kevin said when he took the stand in court on Friday.

Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A day prior, Christine's attorney John Rydell said that the lifestyle she and Kevin's three children have grown accustomed to is “in their DNA at this point.”

On the stand, Christine explained how a decrease in financial status would affect their kids. She said in part their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and noted the surf garage is 50 steps from “toes in the water."

"We’ve created quite a community," she added, repeatedly referring to the Santa Barbara compound she vacated as “ours."

The home, as stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses.



Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Christine filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in May. The couple was married for 18 years.

At the time of their split, a rep for the actor said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Christine moved out of the family’s house on the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she shared with Kevin, as per the terms of their prenup. She initially stayed at a smaller house on the property, then moved to a nearby rental home for $40,000 per month, as confirmed in court Thursday.

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible,” the source told PEOPLE in July.

