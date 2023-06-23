Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies He Had Fling with Actor's Estranged Wife: 'I Was Just a Tenant'

A tenant of Kevin Costner's is denying that he had a romantic relationship with the actor's estranged wife, Christine.

Amid the pair's tumultuous divorce, Daniel Starr — a real-estate developer who briefly rented a home owned by Costner, 68, up until a few months ago — told TMZ that there was "absolutely not" any truth to rumors that he and Christine, 49, had a fling, following a report that claimed he and Christine had struck up a close friendship.

"I just was a tenant; I have my own relationships. [It was] nothing else," Starr said Wednesday, also saying of the Yellowstone actor, "He's a really good guy, and I have no problem with him whatsoever."

As for why he vacated the residence before his year-long lease was up, Starr said he couldn't comment on the exact reason and noted that it was just time for him to "move on."

"They're going through a divorce, they have kids. I feel really badly. I hope they can peacefully resolve it," he told TMZ of Kevin and Christine.



Early last month, a rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to PEOPLE that Costner and his wife were breaking up after she filed for divorce following 18 years of marriage. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11 and cited irreconcilable differences.

In her May 1 filing, Christine requested joint custody of their three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13. In his response filed the following day, Costner also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences.

A source told PEOPLE that the divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

A family source told PEOPLE that while the the actor "knew" Christine was "unhappy," her divorce filing came as an "unpleasant surprise."



The pair has since been embroiled in a legal battle over Christine alleged unwillingness to move out of the home they have shared.

According to court documents filed by Costner's attorneys, the actor said that per their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to leave the house owned by Costner after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is allegedly still at the property.



The documents further allege that Christine has not budged in an effort to force Costner to agree to "various financial demands."

A source told PEOPLE that Costner has given his ex $1 million on top of what is required in their prenuptial agreement, saying, "He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified."

The documents also state that Costner is willing to contribute a $10,000 advance toward Christine's moving costs and $30,000 per month for a rental home.

A lawyer for Costner's estranged wife later argued that the actor cannot legally force her to leave the home they have long shared as a family.



According to court documents, Christine's attorney John Rydell claimed the request for order (RFO) previously filed by Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."



"Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine," Rydell reportedly added in the court filing.

A Costner source told PEOPLE, "It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

Christine asked for $248,000 a month in child support, according to court documents filed by her attorneys and obtained by PEOPLE. The financial request filed by the former handbag designer's attorneys is listed as "$248,000 total for all three children."

In the filing, Christine alleged the figure "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle," and also requested that Costner pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses for their three kids.