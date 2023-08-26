Kevin Costner’s Ex Requests $175K in Monthly Child Support, a $46K Increase, Ahead of Court Hearing

Christine Costner, in new court documents, is asking for an increase in child support from Kevin Costner.

In a briefing ahead of a court hearing scheduled for next week, Christine, 49, is requesting $175,057 per month in child support, an increase from the $129K she's currently receiving, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Per the new legal documents, “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month). Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month.”

“Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth,” the new documents claim.

Additionally, per the legal documents, Kevin's "various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties."

The new requested amount, according to the court documents, alleges “$175,057 per month will not be sufﬁcient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufﬁcient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

Should the new request be granted, the order will be “made retroactive to July 1.”

“The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father,” according to the documents.

The estranged couple share three teenagers; Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. On May 1, Christine filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

Christine has since moved out of the family home per a court order, a source told PEOPLE in July. She is "focused on making sure everyone is as happy and comfortable as possible,” the insider said. “She was very calm and focused about the deposition. It didn’t seem to bother her."

Christine is entitled to a $1.5 million payout, per the terms of their premarital agreement, which she previously alleges she felt “pressured” to sign.

A rep for the Yellowstone actor, 68, said, "Circumstances beyond his control have transpired" that led to the couple going their separate ways. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that the divorce "was not anything that [Kevin] wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a statement from Kevin’s rep said announcing their split.

In an interview with PEOPLE in November, Kevin talked about raising a family with Christine. "The house is prettier because of her,” he said at the time. “Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

