Christine Costner is enjoying a Hawaii vacation as her divorce with Kevin Costner continues.

The actor's estranged wife, 49, was spotted at the beach with her kids on Thursday, and photos first published by TMZ showed her also spending time with Josh Connor, a financier who lives near them in California, according to the outlet.

Christine has been court-ordered to move out of the Santa Barbara home where she and Kevin raised their three kids by July 31.

The exes, who married in 2004, share Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Kevin was ordered to temporarily pay $129,755 per month in child support until future court dates. The ruling is retroactive, meaning that child support will have to be paid forward or back dating back to July 1 if changes are made in the final ruling of the case.

Christine Costner in 2019. Gregg DeGuire/Getty

The next court date is Aug. 2, for a hearing on the prenuptial agreement. Kevin has asked the court that Christine pay $99,225 in legal fees he incurred for litigating their prenup.



Christine filed for divorce on May 1, listing their date of separation as April 11. In a recent court filing, Kevin alleged that an "expensive" car purchase she'd made could indicate she was planning the breakup for months in advance.

"Months before separation, although the parties had always leased their automobiles, without [Costner's] knowledge or consent, [Christine] bought an expensive vehicle for her personal use (probably because the [prenuptial agreement] allows her to take that vehicle with her)," the documents read.

"Thus, it appears that [Christine] had been planning her exit long before she told [Costner] in April 2023."

Christine and Kevin Costner in March 2022. David Livingston/Getty

The filing also claimed Christine "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take Respondent’s property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."

In her response, Christine said Costner's "request includes a myriad of false statements that are no doubt included to play to the press and 'smear' me in the media. I will not address each one."

When their breakup made headlines in April, a Costner rep said in a statement that "circumstances beyond his control have transpired" that led to the divorce filing. A source then told PEOPLE the divorce "was not anything that [Costner] wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

