Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine is 'Happy' After Moving Out: 'Hopes There Will Be Less Drama' (Exclusive)



Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine is focusing on her future.



The former handbag designer — who is in the middle of a divorce from Costner, 68, after 18 years of marriage — was legally ordered on July 5 to move out of their $145 million Santa Barbara estate by July 31. A few days before the deadline, an insider confirmed to PEOPLE that Christine, 49, was vacating the family home.



Now, a separate family source exclusively tells PEOPLE that Christine is "relieved" and "happy" to have moved out of the family home.

“Christine hopes there will be less drama now,” the family source tells PEOPLE. “Kevin got what he wanted — she is out of the family house. Christine is relieved about it. She is happy to move on.”

Last month, an insider told PEOPLE that Christine was moving to a "smaller house on the property" and said that she was determined to keep life "normal" for the estranged couple's children: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16.

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," the source said on July 29. They added that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

Christine has moved out of her home shared with Costner amid their divorce. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The insider described the move as "a temporary solution" as Christine “is still looking for another house.”

“She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends,” the source continued. “Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids.”

An attorney for Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on July 28.

In a June 28 filing, Christine had requested to move out of the family home by August 31, if a child-support agreement had been reached.

Then, in court documents filed June 30 and obtained by PEOPLE, Costner requested for his estranged wife to move out by July 13. However, on July 5, Judge Thomas Anderele ruled that Christine must vacate the property by July 31.

"He was relieved," a source told PEOPLE of Costner's reaction to Judge Anderele's ruling.

Christine lived in the estate with Costner and their three children. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Christine continued to live at the home she shared with Costner after she filed for divorce on May 1, with Costner claiming she was breaking a clause in her prenuptial agreement that required her to move out within 30 days.



In the court documents obtained by PEOPLE from the June 30 filing, Costner’s legal team said that Christine “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in the family home. The documents went on to state that Costner “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

Last month, Christine and Costner went on separate vacations with their three children. Costner first took their teenagers to British Columbia, and later in the month, Christine took their kids on a getaway to Hawaii.

On July 12, Christine was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner, after previously requesting $248,000. An attorney for Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time.