Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Says She Will Leave Santa Barbara Home Once She Receives Child Support

The ‘Yellowstone’ star claims his wife has refused to move out of their home since filing for divorce in April

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on June 29, 2023 04:46PM EDT
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022. Photo: Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Christine Baumgartner is responding to Kevin Costner’s claims that she is “refusing” to leave their Santa Barbara, Calif. home amid their separation. 

According to legal documents filed Wednesday in the Superior Court of California and obtained by PEOPLE, Baumgartner states that her estranged husband’s claims she will not vacate the home are “simply not true” and that she will move out of their beachfront property once a child support agreement has been made.

The exes share three children together — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — who have lived in the Santa Barbara compound their whole lives. Baumgartner states that Costner is “ignoring the impact” that moving will have on their kids if there is no financial plan in place.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner with their three children. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Her lawyers state that she will move out of the home by August 31 if Costner agrees to her request, claiming at least 50 days are necessary to look for a new home due to the slow real estate market in the area. Baumgartner says she does not want to leave the region and uproot the children from their school and friends. 

According to the documents, she has no financial assets or personal income. She is requesting $248,000 per month in child support. 

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

While Costner claims that his wife is defying the rules of their prenuptial agreement in which she must move out within 30 days of filing for divorce, Baumgartner says she has never “refused” to leave and that she’s been actively looking at properties to move into. 

The document claims Costner would be breaking the rules of the Family Code if he evicted Baumgartner and their children without proper support.

It also highlights the complication that Baumgartner is unable to provide proof of income to buy or rent a property as she has always been a “stay at home” mom. Meanwhile, her lawyers estimate that Costner’s net worth exceeds a total of $400 million.

he bluffs at Hope Ranch are viewed in this aerial photo taken on February 23, 2018, in Santa Barbara, California. A combined series of natural disasters, the Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslides, contributed to a serious dropoff in the numbers of tourist making their way to "The American Riviera" in January and February
Aerial photo of Santa Barbara taken in 2018.

George Rose/Getty

The beachfront compound that the family has lived in for 17 years consists of three homes and two extensive lots. Baumgartner believes the entire estate to be worth over $100 million, according to the documents. 

She describes the main house as having “four bedrooms, an infinity pool overlooking the beach and ocean, subterranean art room and surf garage.” Her children have become accustomed to a certain “lifestyle” that she feels they should not have to give up. 

Costner also owns another property in Santa Barbara. It sits on 10 acres of land with private beach access and was briefly put on the market for $60 million in 2017.  The actor revealed he took out a mortgage on the waterfront property in order to fund his upcoming movie series Horizon: An American Saga.

He also has a 160-acre vacation property in Aspen, Colorado, complete with a 12-bedroom house that sleeps 27 people. It is currently available for rent for $36,000 a month and offers sweeping mountain views and lake access, along with a private baseball field and three hot tubs.

