Kevin Costner Is 'Relieved' Judge Ordered Estranged Wife to Move Out of Home (Exclusive Source)

Kevin Costner is relieved by a judge's order that his estranged wife Christine must vacate their shared $145 million California compound by the end of the month.

On Wednesday, Judge Thomas Anderele ruled that Christine, 49, would have to move out of the home she shares with Costner, 68, by the end of July, according to court documents.

"He was relieved," a source tells PEOPLE of Costner's reaction to Wednesday's ruling.

Christine (née Baumgartner), who arrived by limo at the Santa Barbara courthouse, was photographed ahead of the proceedings. Costner attended the hearing via Zoom, remaining on mute, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The former handbag designer, who is going through contentious divorce proceedings with Costner, had originally requested to have until Aug. 31 to move out if a child-support agreement has been made. The Yellowstone actor requested for her to move out by July 13.



Kevin and Christine Costner in Los Angeles on April 5, 2022. Lester Cohen/Getty

Christine has remained in the Santa Barbara compound since filing for divorce on May 1, despite a clause in her prenuptial agreement that he claims requires her to leave within 30 days. That deadline has since passed.

Wednesday's meeting came after PEOPLE obtained court documents filed on June 30, in which Costner’s legal team claimed that Christine allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in his home.

Costner, the document continued, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”



The latest documents from Costner, who purchased the property in 1988 before he wed Christine, came in response to his estranged wife's own June 28 filing, in which she stated his claims that she will not vacate the home are “simply not true” and that she will move out of their beachfront property by Aug. 31 if a child-support agreement has been made.

Kevin Costner; Christine Costner. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The exes share three children together — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13 — who have lived in the compound their entire lives.

In order to set up a "suitable separate household" for them, Christine has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support, a number Costner has rejected as "inflated."

On May 2, a rep for Costner confirmed to PEOPLE that Christine had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. She listed their date of separation as April 11 and cited “irreconcilable differences,” requesting joint custody of their three children.

Since then, the separated couple’s legal teams have traded sharply-worded legal filings, battling over many issues.

Under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, the mother of three is entitled to $1.4 million, a sum Costner claims he has paid.



Kevin and Christine Costner at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 8, 2014. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In their June 30 memorandum, Costner’s attorneys mentioned local real-estate listings, providing evidence that there are homes nearby that Christine cannot claim are unaffordable.

“Christine can afford to move,” the reply claimed. “She has at her disposal almost $1,500,000 in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence … Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.”

A source close to Costner recently told PEOPLE, “This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

Another insider told PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor “wants to hold on to as much as he can."

A Christine source said, “She wants Kevin to provide what they are used to.” Their extraordinary lifestyle, she said, included trips on private jets and visits to luxurious hotels.