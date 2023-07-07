Kevin Costner on Why He Reduced Estranged Wife Christine's Credit Card Limit to $30K Monthly

Kevin Costner is revealing why he lowered his estranged wife Christine's credit-card limit to $30,000 per month.

In court documents filed June 30 and obtained by PEOPLE, the Yellowstone actor, 68, alleged that his ex's "assertion" he "has not maintained the status quo" for her and their three children following the pair's recent split after 18 years of marriage "is not only false" but "disingenuous in the extreme."

"From the inception of this matter, Kevin has assured Christine that he would continue to maintain the status quo as to the children by paying 100% of the children’s expenses — and he has done so," the document read. "The children’s expenses have all been paid by him."

"Kevin was left with no choice but to reduce Christine’s credit card spending because Christine changed the status quo by charging more than $105,000 to divorce lawyers and forensic accountants, with no advance notice to him," the document alleged.

Attorneys for Christine, 49, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

In his court document, Costner alleged that Christine (née Baumgartner) "says I have not maintained the status quo because I cancelled one of her credit cards and because I put (a large) limit on the use of the credit card she uses."

"I agreed to maintain the status quo with respect to our children. I have done so," the Field of Dreams actor said. "I have continued to pay all of the children’s expenses since Christine filed for divorce. Christine does not claim that the children’s expenses have not been paid. She does not demonstrate their needs have been impacted in any way by limiting her credit card spending to the very substantial amount of $30,000 a month."

In a document filed Wednesday, Christine alleged, "Less than two months after I filed for divorce, Kevin unilaterally (and without any advance notice to me) cancelled one of my credit cards and reduced the limit on my remaining card to $15,000 per month."

"In a letter sent after-the-fact, Kevin’s lawyer explained that was cut off because I paid my lawyers and experts $105,000 'without [Kevin’s] authorization or consent,' " she continued. "Kevin knew I needed to pay my lawyers, as numerous requests were made for him to make these contributions directly."

According to the mother of three, her ex "refused to pay what was requested."



Per Costner, the former couple's premarital agreement stipulates that Christine move out of the star’s home within 30 days of filing for divorce. She filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on May 1, meaning the deadline has since passed by more than two months.

Thomas Anderle, a judge for the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County in California, ruled at a Wednesday hearing that Christine must vacate their sprawling compound, worth an estimated $145 million, by July 31.

Christine — who shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13 with Costner — has said she was staying put until she had a child-support agreement in place in order to set up a "suitable separate household." She requested $248,000 per month, an amount Costner's side slammed as "inflated."

"Guideline monthly child support based on Kevin's gross cash flow available for support is $123,620," a court document, filed in response to Christine's Wednesday declaration of order, also stated.

Of their kids, Costner said, "Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."



Costner later proposed $30,000 per month plus moving fees for child support and then, in updated court filings, a higher amount of $51,940 per month.

In her latest filings, Christine called Costner's updated child-support offer "completely inappropriate." (The former handbag designer, now unemployed, estimates the two-time Oscar winner's cash flow last year to have been $2,043,241 per month.)

"Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother," Christine's lawyers wrote.

"While he resides in his $100 million-plus beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 per month on himself (with the children with him about 40% of the time), he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20% of that amount."

Now, her side said they "believe that $217,300 is the correct figure because, historically, the children have spent far more time with Christine than with Kevin due to Kevin’s out-of-town work schedule." Christine is also requesting that her ex "advance an additional $350,000 in attorney’s fees and $150,000 in forensic costs."