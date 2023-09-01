Kevin Costner Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife Christine $63K per Month in Child Support After She Asked for $162K

In July, Costner had been tentatively ordered to make monthly payments of $129,755 to the mother of his three kids

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith is the Senior Movies News Editor for PEOPLE. He is an experienced culture editor and writer with a 12-year history of working in the online and print industries.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 1, 2023 10:59PM EDT
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Photo:

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Kevin Costner got what he asked for.

On Friday, the Yellowstone actor, 68, was ordered to pay his estranged wife Christine $63,209 per month in child support, granting Kevin his proposed amount after a two-day court hearing in Santa Barbara.

In July, Kevin had been tentatively ordered to make monthly payments of $129,755 to the mother of his three kids — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Earlier this week, Christine, 49, filed a request to increase that amount to $175,057 — a $46,000-plus increase. She reduced that figure to $161,592 during a court hearing on Thursday, following a forensic accountant’s latest assessment.

“My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” Kevin said in court on Friday when he took the stand.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Christine's attorney John Rydell said that the lifestyle Christine and Kevin's three children have grown accustomed to is “in their DNA at this point.”

On the stand, Christine explained how a decrease in financial status would affect their kids. She said in part their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and noted the surf garage is 50 steps from “toes in the water."

“It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience," Christine told the court as she looked at evidentiary photos. "We’ve created quite a community," she added, repeatedly referring to the Santa Barbara compound she vacated as “ours." The home, as stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Christine moved out of the family’s house on the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she shared with Kevin, as per the terms of their prenup. She initially stayed at a smaller house on the property, then moved to a nearby rental home for $40,000 per month, as confirmed in court Thursday.

YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible,” the source told PEOPLE in July.

Christine filed for divorce from the Oscar winner in May. The couple was married for 18 years. 

At the time of their split, a rep for the actor said in a statement, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Related Articles
Kevin Costner on Yellowstone
Kevin Costner Says He Left 'Yellowstone' amid Creative 'Issues' and Arduous Negotiations
Emma Thompson, Amal Clooney, George Clooney Diane Von Furstenberg Award, 80th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2023
Emma Thompson Chews on George Clooney's 'Reserved' Seat Sign Next to Amal in Hilarious Venice Photo
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts
Tom Holland Wishes Girlfriend Zendaya Happy Birthday with Sweet Posts: 'My Birthday Girl'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Avoids Looking at Actor as He Takes Stand in Child Support Hearing
Beverly DâAngelo, Randy Quaid and Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at 2023 Christmas Con (Exclusive)
Beverly D'Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis to Join Chevy Chase at Christmas Con 2023 (Exclusive)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney as they depart after a brief stop at the Venice Film Festival 2023
George Clooney and Amal Clooney Hold Hands as They Leave Venice After Her DVF Awards Honor
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Step Out in Beverly Hills
Kevin Costner treats his team of super lawyers to lunch in Santa Barbara as he is joined by Laura Wasser and crew
Kevin Costner Seen at Court Hearing to Address Christine’s Request for Increased Child Support
âExorcist: Believerâ Changes Release Date to Avoid Same Weekend as Taylor Swift Concert Movie: âTaylor Wins,â Says Producer
'Exorcist: Believer' Changes Release Date to Avoid Same Weekend as Taylor Swift Concert Film: 'Taylor Wins'
Adam Driver attends a red carpet for the movie "Ferrari" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival
Adam Driver Says He Didn't Drive on 'Ferrari' Set Due to 'Insurance Reasons': 'They Don't Trust Me'
Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Offered to Pay His Staff's Salaries During Strikes
Jimmy Kimmel Says Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Offered to Pay His Staff During Strike
Christine Baumgartner, Josh Connor, Kevin Costner
Christine Costner's Lawyer Says Financier Josh Connor 'Nothing More' Than Friend amid Kevin Costner Divorce
The divorce battle between Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, begins as she arrives at court in Santa Barbara.
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'
Meg Ryan in Bleecker Street's WHAT HAPPENS LATER
Meg Ryan Explains Why She's 'Proud' of New Movie After 'Really Long' Break from Acting: 'It Was Fun'
WHEN HARRY MET SALLY..., Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, 1989.
Meg Ryan Says Her Kids Describe Her 'When Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene as a 'Very Unique Embarrassment'
Rust: Director Luc Besson standing on the red carpet during the opening of the French themed area in Europa Park.
Director Luc Besson Thanks Wife While Promoting Movie at Venice After Being Cleared of Rape Charges