Kevin Costner Hopes to ‘Hold On to as Much as He Can’ amid Expensive Divorce (Exclusive Source)

The "Yellowstone" star’s estranged wife Christine "wants Kevin to provide" what she and their three kids "are used to," says another insider

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson joined PEOPLE as a senior writer in 2022. His work has appeared in TV Guide Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Photo:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 

Kevin Costner is seeking to retain most of his assets amid his expensive divorce from estranged wife Christine.

As his divorce battle with Christine, 49, heats up, a source says in the new issue of PEOPLE that the 68-year-old Yellowstone star “wants to hold on to as much as he can.”

Court documents filed by both sides in recent weeks show a legal fight taking shape as she seeks a slice of her estranged husband’s estimated $250 million fortune.

In papers filed in California’s Superior Court June 16, Christine (née Baumgartner), who is entitled to a settlement of just $1.4 million under the terms of the couple’s prenup, asked for $248,000 per month in child support

In the filing, Christine, 49, alleges the figure "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle" and is requesting that Costner also pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

She argues that the money will help her set up a “suitable separate household” so she can move out of the sprawling Santa Barbara compound, worth an estimated $145 million, where she and the Field of Dreams star have lived since they wed. 

Explains a Christine source, “She wants Kevin to provide what they are used to.” Their extraordinary lifestyle, she said, included trips on private jets and visits to luxurious hotels.

In her filing, she detailed Kevin’s income (nearly $20 million for 2022), as well as the family’s expenses ($6.6 million, including $718,323 on credit cards and more than $800,000 in gifts).

The child support Christine seeks is more than six times the $38,000 a month Kevin has offered. The two-time Oscar winner — who, according to a source, didn’t want to get a divorce in the first place — submitted his own filing a week prior. 

He alleged Christine, a former handbag designer, has refused to vacate their home since filing for divorce, despite a clause in their prenup which he claims requires her to do so within 30 days. 

“Christine’s agreement to move out was and is unconditional,” Kevin stated in the documents, which noted that after his 1994 divorce from his first wife, Cindy Silva, “he found himself without a home base... He never wanted that to happen again.” He reportedly paid Silva an $80 million settlement.

Her sky-high child support request isn’t unusual for a family with that much wealth, experts say. (Child support can’t be specified in a California prenup.) “The bottom line is what is in the children’s best interests,” family lawyer Randy Kessler, who does not represent Kevin or Christine tells PEOPLE. “The court must consider their standard of living while their parents were married.” 

Kevin and Christine are due in court July 5 for a case management conference. While their case is “contentious,” notes Beverly Hills divorce attorney Daniel Jaffe, who also doesn’t represent either party, the chances of a trial in court are slim. “All of us who handle cases where there’s a lot of money, we probably settle 90, 95 percent of them.” 

A rep for the Upside of Anger actor confirmed to PEOPLE on May 2 that he and his wife of 18 years were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11, and cited irreconcilable differences.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his rep said at the time.

A source then told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "If he could change the situation, he would."

For more on the Costners’ divorce, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Connie Boss Alexander, stephen twitch boss
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Connie Opens Up for the First Time Since His Death: 'He Was My Heart' (Exclusive)
Football quarterback Devlin Hodges and US singer Lainey Wilson attend the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 11, 2023.
Lainey Wilson Reveals Why She and Boyfriend Devlin 'Duck' Hodges Waited 2 Years to Go Public (Exclusive)
Rod Stewart home for sale
Rod Stewart 'Won’t Take a Penny Under' $70 Million for His L.A. Mansion (Exclusive)
Hamish Harding; Stockton Rush; Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Suleman Dawood; Shahzada Dawood
How ‘Titan’ Passengers' Family & Friends Are Facing Tragedy: 'My Heart Dropped' (Exclusive)
Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman
Daisy Ridley and Husband Tom Bateman Hold Hands Following London 'Indiana Jones 5' Premiere
Credit Cibelle Levi __ @CibelleLevi_TOTY_Sofia Vergara_037 FINAL
Sofia Vergara Shares Her Beauty Motto — More Is More! — as She Launches Suncare Brand Toty (Exclusive)
Josh and Seth Meyers
Seth Meyers Shares His Worst Family Vacation Memory: Maine Must Have ‘Outlawed Air Conditioners’ (Exclusive)
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger Recalls Being 'Embarrassed' When Dad Arnold Took Her to School in Hummer: 'Not My Vibe'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Was 'Mortified' When Dad Arnold Dropped Her Off at School in Hummer
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies He Had Fling with Actor's Estranged Wife: 'I Was Just a Tenant'
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single âTrue Babeâ
Gwen Stefani Debuts New Single 'True Babe'
Rachel Weiss poses for a photograph at Blend cafe where the first Menopause Cafe was held in Perth, Scotland
Meet the Woman Behind the Stigma-Breaking 'Menopause Cafe': 'Why Does Nobody Talk About This?' (Exclusive)
Sir Rod Stewart performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on November 29, 2022
Rod Stewart Discusses Taking a Break from Rock 'N' Roll — and Clears Up Those 'Toxic' L.A. Comments (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Drew Sidora on Her 'Breaking Point' with Ex Ralph and Holding Out Hope for an 'Amicable Divorce' (Exclusive)
Kevin McKidd's Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
Grey's Anatomy's Kevin McKidd Finalizes Divorce from Wife Arielle Nearly 1 Year After Announcing Split