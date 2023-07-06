Kevin Costner Is 'Happy' Judge Ordered Estranged Wife to Move Out of Home (Exclusive Source)

On Wednesday, a judge ordered Costner's estranged wife Christine to vacate the $145 million California compound they have shared by the end of July

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 6, 2023 12:33PM EDT
Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner (L); Christine Costner. Photo:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/WireImage

Kevin Costner is pleased with a judge's order that his estranged wife Christine must vacate their shared $145 million California compound by the end of the month.

On Wednesday, Judge Thomas Anderele ruled that Christine, 49, would have to move out of the home she shares with Costner, 68, by the end of July, according to Fox News and Yahoo.

"Kevin was happy yesterday with a prejudgment in his favor," a source tells PEOPLE of Anderele's Wednesday ruling.

Christine (née Baumgartner), who arrived by limo at the Santa Barbara courthouse, was photographed ahead of the proceedings. Costner attended the hearing via Zoom, remaining on mute, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The former handbag designer, who is going through contentious divorce proceedings with Costner, had originally requested to have until Aug. 31 to move out if a child-support agreement has been made. The Yellowstone actor requested for her to move out by July 13.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin and Christine Costner in Los Angeles on April 5, 2022.

Lester Cohen/Getty

Christine has remained in the Santa Barbara compound since filing for divorce on May 1, despite a clause in her prenuptial agreement that he claims requires her to leave within 30 days. That deadline has since passed.

Wednesday's meeting came after PEOPLE obtained court documents filed on June 30, in which Costner’s legal team claimed that Christine allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in his home.

Costner, the document continued, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

The latest documents from Costner, who purchased the property in 1988 before he wed Christine, came in response to his estranged wife's own June 28 filing, in which she stated his claims that she will not vacate the home are “simply not true” and that she will move out of their beachfront property by Aug. 31 if a child-support agreement has been made.

Kevin Costner Calls Estranged Wife's Child Support Request 'Inflated,' Calls Out Plastic Surgery Expenses
Kevin Costner; Christine Costner.

 Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The exes share three children together — sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13 — who have lived in the compound their entire lives.

In order to set up a "suitable separate household" for them, Christine has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support, a number Costner has rejected as "inflated."

On May 2, a rep for Costner confirmed to PEOPLE that Christine had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. She listed their date of separation as April 11 and cited “irreconcilable differences,” requesting joint custody of their three children.

Since then, the separated couple’s legal teams have traded sharply-worded legal filings, battling over many issues.

Under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, the mother of three is entitled to $1.4 million, a sum Costner claims he has paid.

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin and Christine Costner at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Awards in Hollywood on Nov. 8, 2014.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In their June 30 memorandum, Costner’s attorneys mentioned local real-estate listings, providing evidence that there are homes nearby that Christine cannot claim are unaffordable.

“Christine can afford to move,” the reply claimed. “She has at her disposal almost $1,500,000 in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence … Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.”

A source close to Costner recently told PEOPLE, “This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

Another insider told PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor “wants to hold on to as much as he can."

A Christine source said, “She wants Kevin to provide what they are used to.” Their extraordinary lifestyle, she said, included trips on private jets and visits to luxurious hotels.

Related Articles
Actor Julian Sands (L) and director John Malkovich attend the premiere of "A Postcard From Istanbul" directed by John Malkovich in collaboration with St. Regis Hotels & Resorts at 5 Hertford Street on March 3, 2015 in London, England.
John Malkovich Says He Will Miss Close Friend Julian Sands 'Every Day of My Life' (Exclusive)
Christine arrived by limousine at the Santa Barbara Courthouse and is met by a woman presumed to be her lawyer.
Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Ordered to Move Out of Home by the End of the Month: Reports
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Are Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
Adam Smith and Billy Porter arrive to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019
Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage (Exclusive)
The Miracle Club
Kathy Bates and Maggie Smith Sing for Laura Linney in 'The Miracle Club' Clip (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel Raves About 'Accomplishment' of Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Lasting 'Decades' Before Split
Bethenny Frankel Praises Kyle Richards' 'Accomplishment' of Lasting 'Decades' in Marriage Before Separation
Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne Du Barry" press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023
Johnny Depp Open to Working with Disney After Feeling Betrayed: 'Anything Is Possible' (Exclusive Source)
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Chirlane McCray Separating After 29 Years of Marriage
Former N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Wife Separate, Will Date Other People While Living Together
reese witherspoon 4th of july
Reese Witherspoon Poses in Front of American Flag for Independence Day: ‘Happy 4th!’
Christine Costner, Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Christine 'Grasps at Straws' as He Requests She Move Out by July 13
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time'
JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on Why Their Marriage Works So Well: 'We Took the Time' (Exclusive)
Death of Robert De Niro's Grandson Robert
Robert De Niro Says He's 'Deeply Distressed' After the Death of Teenage Grandson Leandro
catch-up profile with Jenna Wolfe
Jenna Wolfe Reveals She and Wife Stephanie Gosk Have Split, Opens Up About Her Hysterectomy and Double Mastectomy (Exclusive)
Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney
Jennifer Lawrence Says Being Proposed to Was 'Terrifying' but 'Exciting': I Said ‘Thank You!’
Amber Heard speaks on the stage during the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24, 2023 in Taormina, Italy.
Amber Heard Calls Her Return to the Spotlight 1 Year After Johnny Depp Trial 'Unforgettable'
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick Would've Thought Husband Kevin Bacon Was 'So Freaking Hot' in High School (Exclusive)