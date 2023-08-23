Kevin Costner’s Ex Accuses Him of ‘Withholding’ Evidence of His Finances; He Calls Her Requests ‘Harassing’

Christine Costner has asked for more financial info from her estranged husband ahead of a court hearing on child support

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson joined PEOPLE as a senior writer in 2022. His work has appeared in TV Guide Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:12PM EDT
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin and Christine Costner in 2014. Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine claims the Yellowstone actor is “withholding” evidence of his finances as their divorce battle drags on.

In a request for order filed in California Superior Court Aug. 21 and obtained by PEOPLE, an attorney for Christine, 49, has asked the court to compel Kevin, 68, to produce documents related to his business dealings. 

The lawyer claims the two-time Oscar winner — who shares children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with Christine — has been “stonewalling” by not sharing the information ahead of their scheduled child support hearing next week and the November trial to determine the validity of their premarital agreement.

Christine — who is entitled to a $1.5 million payout under the terms of the agreement, which she previously claimed she felt “pressured” to sign — was also temporarily awarded $129,755 per month in child support last month.

“[Kevin] has requested a multi-day evidentiary hearing on [Christine’s] request for child support, at which time the Court will receive evidence regarding [Kevin’s] gross cash flow available for support and anticipated future income. [Kevin] has also requested a trial to determine the validity of the parties' Premarital Agreement, the unconscionability of which will depend on an analysis of how the terms of that agreement compare to the parties' present financial realities,” Christine’s lawyer wrote in the request for order. 

Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation Presents Rock Rwanda Benefit Honoring Kevin & Christine Costner at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Christine and Kevin Costner in April 2022.

Lester Cohen/Getty 

“The Court will need to receive evidence regarding those circumstances to make its determination. However, [Christine] will be unable to present any evidence that [Kevin] has chosen to withhold from discovery,” the lawyer continued.

Christine had initially asked for $248,000 per month in child support. Kevin, whose 2022 income was around $20 million according to court documents, strongly objected in a June 30 filing. He said he could not afford that amount because he expects to earn “substantially less” in 2023 now that he is no longer under contract for Yellowstone, which he said was the principal source of his income. 

Noting Kevin’s statement in their new filing, Christine’s lawyers have said they are also seeking information related to his upcoming film series Horizon "as such documents evidence his future endeavors and anticipated income.” Kevin, they claim, is “withholding” those documents.

As an exhibit included in the request for order, Christine’s attorneys included Kevin’s response to their Request for the Production of Documents, dated June 30, in which he objected to providing the information.

“This Request seeks documents that are not relevant given the parties entered into a Premarital Agreement containing a limitation on spousal support and providing that all income earned during marriage would be the separate property of the spouse earning the income and providing for no community property,” an attorney for Kevin wrote.

Kevin’s lawyer called several specific requests for information — including those related to his businesses — “burdensome, oppressive and harassing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
The Costner family in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In the request for order, Christine’s lawyer called those responses in the June 30 “deficient,” and sought to obtain more information. 

According to the request for order and attached exhibits, Kevin did provide further financial information over the following weeks but has resisted providing information related to Horizon.

“These documents have no bearing on Christine's request for child support and her ability to calculate Kevin's gross cash flow available for child support,” an attorney for Kevin wrote in an Aug. 18 letter to Christine’s legal team, which was attached to the request for order as an exhibit. 

Christine, who filed for divorce May 1 after 18 years of marriage, is also seeking nearly $9,000 in legal fees she incurred while her legal team tried to obtain the information from Kevin.

Related Articles
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
Halle Berry Will Pay $8,000 a Month in Child Support to Olivier Martinez After Finalizing Divorce
Priscilla Presley attends The Humane Society of The United States to the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala
Priscilla Presley Is 'So Nervous' for People to See Her Life Story in New Film: I 'Pray That They Get It'
River Phoenix's Sister Honors Late Actor on His Birthday
River Phoenix's Sister Rain Remembers Late Actor on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo'
Adam Sandler Voices a 74-Year-Old Lizard in Teaser Trailer for Animated Musical 'Leo' — Watch
Sofia Vergara is pictured arriving to America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California. Sofia carried a Christian Dior tote and wore a white blouse, ripped jeans, and clear platform heels.
Sofía Vergara Makes Buzzy Return to 'America's Got Talent' amid Joe Manganiello Divorce
Rainey Qualley is spotted with her boyfriend in New York City after attending her sister's wedding. Rainey and new beau, Kane Ritchotte held hands on a stroll after Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's star studded 3 day wedding celebration in New Jersey.
Rainey Qualley Appears to Confirm Lewis Pullman Breakup as She Holds Hands with Musician Kane Ritchotte
Julie Bowen showing some support to her 'Modern Family' costar Sophia Vergara after the news of her divorce
Julie Bowen Gushes over 'Warm and Generous' Sofía Vergara amid Joe Manganiello Split: 'She Just Goes Forward'
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied attend the Thor: Love and Thunder World Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in [Hollywood], California on June 23, 2022.
Natalie Portman and Husband Benjamin Millepied Spotted Together at Women's World Cup in Sydney
Michael Cera remebers Riahanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Michael Cera Recalls Rihanna Slapping Him for 'This Is the End' Scene: 'She Really Sent Me Flying'
Inside Taika's Waititi exclusive birthday bash turning 48 yo in one of the most prestigious villa in Ibiza.
Taika Waititi Celebrates 48th Birthday in Ibiza with Wife Rita Ora and Friends — See the Photos
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag in Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Paul Feig Mourns Friend Who Was Shot and Killed for Having Pride Flag at Her Shop: 'An Absolute Tragedy'
Sam Asghari attends the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena
Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Asks for Help Choosing a Paparazzi Disguise
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
'Blind Side' Couple Spotted For First time Amid Claim They Lied About Michael Oher's Adoption
Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Reunite For Deposition amid Divorce Battle
Good Burger 2
'Good Burger 2' Teaser: See Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson Reunite in First Look (Exclusive)
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage
Khadijah Haqq Announces Split from Former NFL Player Bobby McCray After 13 Years of Marriage