Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling (Exclusive Source)

The judge presiding over the Costners’ divorce case extended the actor’s temporary child support payments of $129K per month

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson joined PEOPLE as a senior writer in 2022. His work has appeared in TV Guide Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and Us Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 12:24PM EDT
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling
Kevin Costner and Christine Costner are divorcing after 18 years of marriage. Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Christine Costner feels “relieved” after the latest court hearing regarding her divorce from Kevin Costner, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, the California Superior Court judge presiding over the case extended the actor’s temporary child support payments of $129,755 per month.

The judge also denied the Yellowstone star’s lawyers' request to settle the matter of child support before the trial date to determine the validity of challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement on Nov. 27.

Christine, 49, shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, with Kevin, 68.

She “only wants to take care of and support her children,” says the source. “The divorce is not their fault. She doesn’t want them to suffer, or experience negative life changes because of it.”

Still, the source says, "It’s all stressful for Christine, but she is trying to stay positive.”

The former handbag designer had previously requested $248,000 per month for child support, an amount Costner’s side slammed as “inflated.” 

Under the terms of the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, Christine must move out of the Santa Barbara, California, estate — worth an estimated $145 million — where she and Kevin raised their children. She claimed she needed the sum to set up a “suitable separate household.”

The judge, Thomas Anderle, previously ruled that Christine would temporarily receive far less: $129,755 per month, and he extended that amount for the time being at Wednesday’s hearing.

The ruling, however, is retroactive, meaning that child support will have to be paid forward or back dating back to July 1 if changes are made in the final ruling of the case.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 

Christine was present for the hearing, but Kevin did not attend, as he had a pre-planned vacation to British Columbia with his children.

At a July 5 hearing, Judge Anderle ruled that Christine must vacate the couple’s home by July 31, one month earlier than Christine had requested as a move-out date. That decision left Kevin “relieved” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Costners’ legal teams will be back in court on Aug. 2 for a hearing on the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement. Kevin has asked the court that Christine pay $99,225 in legal fees he incurred for litigating their prenuptial agreement.

According to legal documents filed by the actor's lawyers, Christine, who filed for divorce May 1 after 18 years of marriage, might also have to forfeit her $1.5 million divorce settlement for challenging the prenup.

“If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement,” according to the agreement, which attorneys for the Oscar winner quoted in legal documents filed June 28.

Christine Costner, Kevin Costner

Lester Cohen/Getty

Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial attorney at Blank Rome in New York (she does not represent either of the Costners) told PEOPLE at the time that such clauses in prenuptial agreements are fairly routine. "Attorneys call these provisions 'in torrerem' because it is a clause to instill fear. They are incentivizing someone from challenging the agreement."

Continued Chinitz, “It's basically saying, 'If you're going to challenge the agreement as being invalid and unenforceable, then anything that you may have benefited by, I have a right to claw back.’”

Related Articles
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman
Judge in Kevin Costner Divorce Shuts Down Actor’s Lawyers as He Extends $129K Monthly Child Support Payments
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Vacations with His Kids amid Ongoing Child Support Case
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Photo of Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin: 'Missing You Both'
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon Says His Wife 'Helped' Him When He 'Fell into a Depression' Over Work
Zendaya and Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland Describes His Relationship with Zendaya as 'the Thing I Keep Most Sacred'
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon Gets Candid About Her Divorce from Jim Toth: 'It’s a Vulnerable Time for Me'
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner Wants Estranged Wife to Pay His Legal Fees—Over $99K—for Challenging the Prenup
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
War Pony Trailer Exclusive
Riley Keough Explores Modern Life on a Reservation in Trailer for Directorial Debut 'War Pony' (Exclusive)
Desmond Chiam
Why 'Joy Ride' Star Desmond Chiam Left a Law Career to Pursue Acting: 'Lawyers Are Miserable' (Exclusive)
(From L back row) British actor Cary Elwes, Canadian actor Henry Czerny, US actor Esai Morales, US actor Greg Tarzan Davis, British actor Simon Pegg, British actor Frederick Schmidt, US actor Shea Whigham (from L first row) Cuban, Italian and US actress Mariela Garriga, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson, British-US actress Hayley Atwell, US film director Christopher McQuarrie, US producer and actor Tom Cruise, French actress Pom Klementieff and British actress Vanessa Kirby pose on the Spanish Steps ahead of the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" movie in Rome, on June 19, 2023. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' Costars Reveal His 'Generous' Gifts: From Shark Trips to Skydiving (Exclusive)
US actor Jamie Foxx attends the mens quater-final match between Christopher Eubanks of the US and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the 2023 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 30, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx 'Looked Healthy' on Chicago Golf Outing: 'He Was in Good Spirits' (Exclusive Source)
EXCLUSIVE* - Melanie Griffith shows off her new tattoo with the names: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jessie written in a creative way
Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids
WHAT COMES AROUND - Still 1. Grace Van Dien as âAnnaâ in Amy Redfordâs WHAT COMES AROUND.
Grace Van Dien Navigates a 'Menacing Game of Cat and Mouse' in 'What Comes Around' Trailer (Exclusive)