Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is 'Relieved' by Child Support Ruling (Exclusive Source)

Christine Costner feels “relieved” after the latest court hearing regarding her divorce from Kevin Costner, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Wednesday, the California Superior Court judge presiding over the case extended the actor’s temporary child support payments of $129,755 per month.

The judge also denied the Yellowstone star’s lawyers' request to settle the matter of child support before the trial date to determine the validity of challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement on Nov. 27.

Christine, 49, shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, with Kevin, 68.

She “only wants to take care of and support her children,” says the source. “The divorce is not their fault. She doesn’t want them to suffer, or experience negative life changes because of it.”

Still, the source says, "It’s all stressful for Christine, but she is trying to stay positive.”

The former handbag designer had previously requested $248,000 per month for child support, an amount Costner’s side slammed as “inflated.”

Under the terms of the former couple’s prenuptial agreement, Christine must move out of the Santa Barbara, California, estate — worth an estimated $145 million — where she and Kevin raised their children. She claimed she needed the sum to set up a “suitable separate household.”

The judge, Thomas Anderle, previously ruled that Christine would temporarily receive far less: $129,755 per month, and he extended that amount for the time being at Wednesday’s hearing.

The ruling, however, is retroactive, meaning that child support will have to be paid forward or back dating back to July 1 if changes are made in the final ruling of the case.

Christine was present for the hearing, but Kevin did not attend, as he had a pre-planned vacation to British Columbia with his children.

At a July 5 hearing, Judge Anderle ruled that Christine must vacate the couple’s home by July 31, one month earlier than Christine had requested as a move-out date. That decision left Kevin “relieved” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

The Costners’ legal teams will be back in court on Aug. 2 for a hearing on the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement. Kevin has asked the court that Christine pay $99,225 in legal fees he incurred for litigating their prenuptial agreement.

According to legal documents filed by the actor's lawyers, Christine, who filed for divorce May 1 after 18 years of marriage, might also have to forfeit her $1.5 million divorce settlement for challenging the prenup.

“If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement,” according to the agreement, which attorneys for the Oscar winner quoted in legal documents filed June 28.

Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial attorney at Blank Rome in New York (she does not represent either of the Costners) told PEOPLE at the time that such clauses in prenuptial agreements are fairly routine. "Attorneys call these provisions 'in torrerem' because it is a clause to instill fear. They are incentivizing someone from challenging the agreement."

Continued Chinitz, “It's basically saying, 'If you're going to challenge the agreement as being invalid and unenforceable, then anything that you may have benefited by, I have a right to claw back.’”

