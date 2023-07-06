Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Ordered to Move Out of Home by the End of the Month: Reports

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner will have to move out of their shared $145 million compound by the end of the month, a judge has ordered.

The couple, who are going through divorce proceedings, was scheduled for a conference management hearing on Wednesday where Judge Thomas Anderele denied Baumgartner's request to move out of the home in August, according to Fox News and Yahoo.

Baumgartner, 49, who arrived by limo at the Santa Barbara courthouse, was photographed ahead of the proceedings. Costner attended the hearing via Zoom, remaining on mute, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The meeting comes after PEOPLE obtained court documents filed on June 30, in which Costner’s legal team claimed that Baumgartner allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in his Santa Barbara home.

backgrid

Costner, 68, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023," the document states.



Baumgartner has reportedly remained in the home since filing for divorce on May 1, despite a clause in her prenuptial agreement that he claims requires her to leave within 30 days. That deadline has since passed.



Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

These latest documents from Costner, who purchased the property in 1988 before he wed Baumgartner, come in response to his estranged wife's own June 28 filing, in which she stated his claims that she will not vacate the home are “simply not true” and that she will move out of their beachfront property by Aug. 31 if a child support agreement has been made.

The exes share three children together — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — who has lived in the Santa Barbara compound their whole lives. In order to set up a "suitable separate household" for them, she has reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support, a number Costner has rejected as "inflated."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On May 2, a rep for Costner confirmed to PEOPLE that Baumgartner had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. She listed their date of separation as April 11 and cited “irreconcilable differences,” requesting joint custody of their three children.

Since then, the separated couple’s legal teams have traded sharply-worded legal filings, battling over many issues.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Under the terms of their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner is entitled to $1.4 million, a sum Costner claims he has paid.

In their June 30 memorandum, Costner’s attorneys mentioned local real estate listings, providing evidence that there are homes nearby that the former handbag designer cannot claim are unaffordable.

“Christine can afford to move,” the reply claims. “She has at her disposal almost $1,500,000 in cash to find alternative housing. Multiple 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom lovely homes are presently available, located in close proximity to Kevin’s separate property residence… Kevin made multiple offers to assist her in relocating.”

A source close to Costner recently told PEOPLE, “This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

Another insider told PEOPLE that the Yellowstone star “wants to hold on to as much as he can."

A Christine source explained, “She wants Kevin to provide what they are used to.” Their extraordinary lifestyle, she said, included trips on private jets and visits to luxurious hotels.

