Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce

"He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified," a source tells PEOPLE of the "Yellowstone" actor

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Published on June 14, 2023 02:10PM EDT
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Kevin Costner claims his estranged wife Christine is refusing to leave the home they share amid their divorce, according to TMZ.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Wednesday, Costner said that per their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to leave the house owned by the Yellowstone actor after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is still at the property.

The documents further allege, according to TMZ, that Christine, 49, has not budged in an effort to force Costner, 68, to agree to "various financial demands."

A source tells PEOPLE that Costner has given his ex $1 million on top of what is required in their prenuptial agreement.

"He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified," says the source.

The documents also state that Costner is willing to contribute a $10,000 advance toward Christine's moving costs and $30,000 per month for a rental home, per TMZ.

An attorney for Christine has not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner in 2022. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

A rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to PEOPLE on May 2 that he and his wife of 18 years were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11, and cited irreconcilable differences.

Costner, in his response filed afterward, also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences. The actor/director's filing also mentioned a prenup, in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

The "separate property" his legal team listed include: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also add, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In a statement last month, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

A source then told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

The following week, a family source told PEOPLE that while his estranged wife's filing "was an unpleasant surprise" for the actor, he "wasn't shocked" by it.

Kevin Costner, wife Christine Baumgartner and children Grace Avery Costner, Hayes Logan Costner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive at the World Premiere of Disney's "McFarland, USA" at the El Capitan Theatre on February 9, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Kevin Costner and family in 2015. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"But this is not what he wanted," the insider added. "He knew that Christine was unhappy, though."

While Christine "wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source continued, "during filming, Kevin is not around very much."

"His absence has been very hard for her," the insider said. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

The pair married in September 2004 and share three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13. He is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

