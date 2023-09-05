Kevin Costner and Ex Talk Next Steps amid Divorce: She'll 'Enter the Workforce,' He Wants 'Time for Myself'

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine spoke in court about their plans moving forward as their divorce proceedings carry on.

The exes showed up to court in Santa Barbara on Thursday and Friday for a child support hearing, which ultimately went in Kevin's favor as a judge ordered him to pay $63,209 per month instead of the $161,592 Christine sought.

Both Kevin and Christine, who wed in 2004, got emotional while testifying during the proceedings, and shared what they saw as their next steps after the breakup.

Christine — who now lives in a rental that costs $40,000 per month after being court-ordered to move out of their family compound — testified that she is considering going back to school for a college degree.

"I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce," Christine, 49, said on the stand about how she'll support herself in the future.

When Kevin, 68, took the stand, he admitted "my world's been a little shook up" as a result of the split. Addressing how he plans to move forward, the Oscar winner said, "I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of."

Christine and Kevin Costner on April 5, 2022. Lester Cohen/Getty

"I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process," he added. "I am going to need to take some time for myself. ... I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do."

With his run on Yellowstone over, the star is also working on his multi-movie passion project Horizon: An American Saga. He said in court that Horizon is a "really big risk" for him, having invested so much in it.

Kevin and Christine share three teens: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. She filed for divorce on May 1, listing their date of separation as April 11. Kevin's rep said in a statement at the time that "circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kevin and Christine Costner on March 27, 2022. Lionel Hahn/Getty

During his Friday testimony, Kevin recalled his "epic" first date with Christine and how she told him having children was important to her, though he had reservations.

"She knew that my biggest worry was that I felt like I could be married and divorced again but one thing was I couldn’t be married and divorced again with children," he told the courtroom. He later changed his mind: "It was important to her and it became important to me."

Kevin, a decade before marrying Christine with a prenup in place, reportedly paid his ex-wife Cindy Silva some $80 million in his first divorce. He shares three kids with Silva (Annie, Lily and Joe) plus son Liam with ex Bridget Rooney.

As their divorce battle continues, Kevin and Christine will appear in court later this fall to hash out the validity of their premarital agreement.

