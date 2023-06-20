Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor

The actor's estranged wife filed for divorce last month after 18 years of marriage

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on June 20, 2023 05:16PM EDT
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid Divorce
Photo:

BACKGRID

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine was seen out in Santa Barbara on Tuesday amid her contentious divorce from the actor/director.

The handbag designer, 49, filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable difference and listing their date of separation as April 11. The pair share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Christine and Costner, 68, are currently in a legal back-and-forth over whether she can continue to live in the home they shared amid their ongoing divorce.

The Yellowstone actor claimed in a filing that Christine was refusing to leave despite their prenuptial agreement outlining that she had 30 days to vacate the house after filing for divorce, a deadline that's since passed.

Christine's lawyers fired back in court documents obtained by Insider that said Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Her lawyer John Rydell reportedly said in the documents, "Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine."

A Costner source then told PEOPLE, "It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine."

"Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move," the source added.

Costner and Christine married in September 2004. In a statement confirming their breakup last month, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

A source later said that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

After Christine's divorce filing, Costner made his own response in court that mentioned a prenup in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

The "separate property" his legal team listed included: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also added, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

Oscar-winner Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years before their divorce in 1994 — which reportedly resulted in an estimated $80 million settlement to his ex-wife.

Related Articles
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup in Place — Decades After His $80M First Divorce
Kevin Costner, Cindy Silva
Kevin Costner's $80M First Divorce: A Look Back at Actor's 1994 Breakup with Ex-Wife Cindy Silva
Santa Barbara, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PT ON May 4, 2023**- The 49-year-old mother of three was seen having lunch with a female friend just hours after the news broke of their divorce. Christine was seen without her wedding ring as she stepped out of her Range Rover in Santa Barbara, CA. Costner, who was reportedly blindsided by divorce filings, has not been having the best of times after his show-defining rift with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has been laid bare. Now the three-time married father of seven is facing an upcoming drama of John Dutton proportions in his personal life! Pictured: Christine Baumgartner BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Seen Without Wedding Ring After Divorce Filing
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling
Eva Marcille Wishes Michael Sterling a Happy Father's Day amid Divorce: 'Best Father'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Calls Ex Kroy's Claims About Her Fitness as a Mom 'Harmful and Incredibly Misleading'
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak Drops ‘Biermann’ from Instagram amid Divorce as She Teases ‘RHOA’ Return
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kevin Costner's Wife? All About Christine Baumgartner
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Work Schedule Was 'Hard' on Wife, Says Source: 'She Wasn't Happy About It' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Completed a Parenting Course amid Divorce from Husband Kroy Biermann
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Claims Angelina Jolie’s Sale of Half Their Winery to a Russian Has Tainted Its Image