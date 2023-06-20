Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine was seen out in Santa Barbara on Tuesday amid her contentious divorce from the actor/director.

The handbag designer, 49, filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable difference and listing their date of separation as April 11. The pair share three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Christine and Costner, 68, are currently in a legal back-and-forth over whether she can continue to live in the home they shared amid their ongoing divorce.

The Yellowstone actor claimed in a filing that Christine was refusing to leave despite their prenuptial agreement outlining that she had 30 days to vacate the house after filing for divorce, a deadline that's since passed.

Christine's lawyers fired back in court documents obtained by Insider that said Costner "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

Her lawyer John Rydell reportedly said in the documents, "Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine."

A Costner source then told PEOPLE, "It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine."

"Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move," the source added.

Costner and Christine married in September 2004. In a statement confirming their breakup last month, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

A source later said that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

After Christine's divorce filing, Costner made his own response in court that mentioned a prenup in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

The "separate property" his legal team listed included: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also added, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

Oscar-winner Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years before their divorce in 1994 — which reportedly resulted in an estimated $80 million settlement to his ex-wife.

