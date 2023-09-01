Kevin Costner Forensic Accountant Claims Star's Estranged Wife Christine Spent $18K a Month on Clothing

Kevin Costner's forensic accountant discloses spending habits of star's estranged wife Christine as she requests more child support

Updated on September 1, 2023 11:06PM EDT
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner. Photo:

Jim Bennett/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

As Kevin Costner's court hearing continued Friday regarding his estranged wife Christine's request for increased child support, the actor's forensic accountant revealed the alleged spending habits of his client's former partner.

The Yellowstone star's forensic accountant Tracy Katz shared a breakdown of the family's $240,000 monthly expenses, which claims that Christine, 49, spent an average of $18,000 per month on designer clothing, and more than $3,000 per month on beauty products and treatments.

The forensic accountant claimed that the family expenses also included around $40,000 per month on gifts and flowers, and nearly $9,000 drawn out at ATMs. Katz subtracted those amounts before determining what portion of those monthly expenses were spent on the couple's three children, sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Ultimately, Costner was ordered to pay Christine $63,209 per month in child support after a two-day court hearing in Santa Barbara.

In May, Christine filed for divorce from Costner after 18 years of marriage. 

The following month, she requested $248,000 a month in child support, court documents revealed, alleging the figure was "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

A judge initially ruled in July that Costner pay Christine more than $129,000 in monthly child support for the couple’s children.

In a briefing ahead of this week's court hearing in Santa Barbara, Christine requested $175,057 per month in child support, a $46,000-plus increase from the $129K she had been receiving, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Christine Baumgartner attends Omnipeace 2nd Annual Gala "Rwanda Rocks" Charity Event
Christine Baumgartner at the Omnipeace 2nd Annual Gala on November 4, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

“My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine,” Kevin said in court. 

