Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out Running Errands After Returning from Hawaii Vacation

The former handbag designer was snapped out and about in Montecito, California, on Thursday, following a recent Hawaiian vacation with her kids

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023 02:13PM EDT
Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner spends 2 hrs at Montecito Bank and Trust before gassing up her Range Rover.
Photo:

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine is back on the mainland.

Following a trip to Hawaii with her kids amid her ongoing divorce from Costner, the 49-year-old former handbag designer was spotted running errands Thursday in Montecito, California.

Christine was photographed at a gas station filling up her Range Rover, wearing a sleeveless pink-and-black top and wide-leg, light-wash jeans.

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner spends 2 hrs at Montecito Bank and Trust before gassing up her Range Rover.

Clint Brewer Photography / BACKGRID

Christine's errand run comes after she was spotted on a Hawaiian vacation last week alongside her three kids: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, whom she shares with Costner, 68. (The Yellowstone actor is also dad to three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.)

On July 21, Christine was spotted enjoying some fun in the sun with her daughter Grace as they walked along the beach and took selfies while posing by the water.

She was also seen spending time with Josh Connor, a financier who lives near the family in California, at the beach in Hawaii.

The family vacation came just a week after Christine was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner, while Thursday's sighting comes days before she is legally required to move out of the $145 million compound she and Costner have shared by the end of July.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner with now-estranged wife Christine and their kids in Los Angeles on Aug. 1, 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Hawaii wasn't the first summer trip for the Costner kids. Earlier this month, the actor took his three teenagers to British Columbia, causing him to be out of town for a July 12 court date.

According to Costner's legal team in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the trip had been "planned for months" before the court date was rescheduled.

Although Costner and Christine's child-support battle has been contentious, as far as shared custody between the pair, the actor's team assured, "The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine's home once she finds a new residence."

Christine filed for divorce from the Dances with Wolves star on May 1, after 18 years of marriage.

