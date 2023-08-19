Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Christine Reunite For Deposition amid Divorce Battle

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine came face-to-face on Saturday.

The two were both photographed arriving at a deposition at a Santa Barbara, California, law office, marking the first time they have been seen together publicly since they filed for divorce on May 1.

Kevin, 68, arrived casually dressed in a white button-down shirt, tan pants, sneakers and sunglasses, while Christine, 49, wore black wide-leg pants, a red short-sleeved top and heels.

Kevin Costner arrives at a Santa Barbara, California, law office on Saturday. BACKGRID

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine arrives at a deposition on Saturday. BACKGRID

The former spouses continue to wage a bitter divorce battle between them. In the latest development, Kevin has accused Christine and her legal team of "gamesmanship of the worst sort” in new court documents pertaining to their divorce.

In a request for order filed in California Superior Court on Aug. 10 and obtained by PEOPLE, attorneys for the Field of Dreams actor requested the court to compel Christine to explicitly answer a series of questions about the pair's premarital agreement, which Christine is challenging.

The attorneys assert that Christine has avoided answering key questions throughout the discovery process ahead of a November trial to determine the validity of the prenup, which stipulated a $1.5 million payout for Christine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Four months into this matter, and three months away from the commencement of the trial on the validity of the PMA, Christine refuses to make known all of her contentions regarding the validity of the PMA,” an attorney for Kevin claimed in the documents.

Kevin's lawyers also pushed back on Christine's assertion that she "felt pressured to sign the agreement because of the circumstances surrounding its execution" and "didn't fully understand it."

"This, after she previously admitted she entered the agreement under her own 'free will,' " the lawyers wrote.

"This contradicts the unambiguous language in the PMA wherein Christine represented in all caps that she 'voluntarily' and 'free from duress, fraud or undue influence' entered into the agreement," the lawyers continued. "Christine cannot have her cake and eat it too."

By challenging the prenup, Christine risks forfeiting her payment. Part of the agreement stated that if either party retained counsel to "enforce or prevent a breach" of the prenup, "the prevailing party ... shall be entitled ... to be reimbursed by the non-prevailing party for all costs and expenses incurred thereby."

Christine and Kevin are also fighting over child support. Kevin was ordered to temporarily pay $129,755 per month in child support until a final number is determined in future court dates.

Following court orders, Christine recently moved out of the Santa Barbara home where she and Kevin lived with their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.



After news broke that the couple had filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, Kevin's representative released a statement, saying, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."



"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the rep added.