Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is Requesting $248K a Month in Child Support: Court Documents

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is asking for $248,000 a month in child support, court documents reveal in the midst of their contentious divorce.

The financial request is revealed in court documents recently filed by the former handbag designer's attorneys, listed as "$248,000 total for all three children."

In the filing, Christine, 49, alleges the figure "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle" and is requesting that Costner, 68, also pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

No request for spousal support is noted in the request for order, which was filed on Friday in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

In the documents, Kevin's 2022 income was listed at $19,517,0641 and their family’s expenses, not including taxes, were listed at $6,645,285. The net income for the family, after all expenses and taxes, was $7,595,520. Some of the expenses listed include regular travel to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, and regular entertaining of guests, requiring caterers or chefs. In addition, the upkeep of their several large properties costs about $2 million a year.

Reps for both Costner and Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Wednesday morning.



Kevin Costner and family in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In court documents previously filed by Costner's attorneys, he alleged that per their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to leave the shared house owned by the Yellowstone actor — and worth an estimated $145 million — after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is still at the property.

In the docs, Costner agrees to pay $38,000 a month in child support in addition to “100% of certain child related costs, including private school tuition, books, fees and uniforms and school trips, children’s sports, camps and other agreed upon extracurricular activities,” as well as health insurance, unreimbursed medical expenses and therapy costs for their kids.



In addition, Costner agrees to contribute $30,000 per month toward a rental home for Christine as well as a $10,000 advance to assist in her moving costs. He also states she’s allowed to use the staff at his property to assist her with her move.

The actor's court documents also show that Costner has already paid Christine $1 million, as stipulated by the premarital agreement.

A rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to PEOPLE on May 2 that he and his wife of 18 years were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11, and cited irreconcilable differences.



Christine and Kevin Costner. Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In his response filed afterward, Costner also asked for joint custody and also cited irreconcilable differences. The actor/director's filing also mentioned a prenup, in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

The "separate property" his legal team listed include: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also add, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

In a statement last month, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

A source then told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."



Kevin Costner and wife Christine in 2014. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The following week, a family source told PEOPLE that while his estranged wife's filing "was an unpleasant surprise" for the actor, he "wasn't shocked" by it.

"But this is not what he wanted," the insider added. "He knew that Christine was unhappy, though."

While Christine "wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source continued, "during filming, Kevin is not around very much."

"His absence has been very hard for her," the insider said. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

The pair married in September 2004. Aside from Cayden, Hayes and Grace, Costner is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.