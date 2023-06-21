Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Is Requesting $248K a Month in Child Support: Court Documents

The request from Christine, who shares three kids with Costner, is revealed in court documents recently filed by her attorneys and obtained by PEOPLE

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has also appeared in Forbes, Newsweek, Parents Magazine, AOL, and Huffington Post.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 11:25AM EDT
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner
Kevin Costner and wife Christine. Photo:

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock 

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is asking for $248,000 a month in child support, court documents reveal in the midst of their contentious divorce.

The financial request is revealed in court documents recently filed by the former handbag designer's attorneys, listed as "$248,000 total for all three children."

In the filing, Christine, 49, alleges the figure "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle" and is requesting that Costner, 68, also pay 100% of private-school tuition, extracurricular activities/sports and health-care expenses for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

No request for spousal support is noted in the request for order, which was filed on Friday in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara.

In the documents, Kevin's 2022 income was listed at $19,517,0641 and their family’s expenses, not including taxes, were listed at $6,645,285. The net income for the family, after all expenses and taxes, was $7,595,520. Some of the expenses listed include regular travel to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, and regular entertaining of guests, requiring caterers or chefs. In addition, the upkeep of their several large properties costs about $2 million a year.

Reps for both Costner and Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment on Wednesday morning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner and Cayden Wyatt Costner arrive for the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "The Art Of Racing In The Rain" held at El Capitan Theatre on August 1, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner and family in 2019. Albert L. Ortega/Getty

In court documents previously filed by Costner's attorneys, he alleged that per their prenuptial agreement, Christine had 30 days to leave the shared house owned by the Yellowstone actor — and worth an estimated $145 million — after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is still at the property.

In the docs, Costner agrees to pay $38,000 a month in child support in addition to “100% of certain child related costs, including private school tuition, books, fees and uniforms and school trips, children’s sports, camps and other agreed upon extracurricular activities,” as well as health insurance, unreimbursed medical expenses and therapy costs for their kids.

In addition, Costner agrees to contribute $30,000 per month toward a rental home for Christine as well as a $10,000 advance to assist in her moving costs. He also states she’s allowed to use the staff at his property to assist her with her move.

The actor's court documents also show that Costner has already paid Christine $1 million, as stipulated by the premarital agreement.

A rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to PEOPLE on May 2 that he and his wife of 18 years were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11, and cited irreconcilable differences.

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Christine and Kevin Costner.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In his response filed afterward, Costner also asked for joint custody and also cited irreconcilable differences. The actor/director's filing also mentioned a prenup, in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

The "separate property" his legal team listed include: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also add, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

In a statement last month, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

A source then told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and wife Christine in 2014.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The following week, a family source told PEOPLE that while his estranged wife's filing "was an unpleasant surprise" for the actor, he "wasn't shocked" by it.

"But this is not what he wanted," the insider added. "He knew that Christine was unhappy, though."

While Christine "wants them to spend family time at their Santa Barbara home," the source continued, "during filming, Kevin is not around very much."

"His absence has been very hard for her," the insider said. "Christine doesn't want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn't happy about it."

The pair married in September 2004. Aside from Cayden, Hayes and Grace, Costner is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

Related Articles
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid Divorce
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Seen Out in Santa Barbara amid Divorce from Actor
Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife's Lawyer Says Actor Has No 'Legal Basis' to Kick Her Out of Home
Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Won't Move Out of Home After She Filed for Divorce
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup in Place — Decades After His $80M First Divorce
Santa Barbara, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PT ON May 4, 2023**- The 49-year-old mother of three was seen having lunch with a female friend just hours after the news broke of their divorce. Christine was seen without her wedding ring as she stepped out of her Range Rover in Santa Barbara, CA. Costner, who was reportedly blindsided by divorce filings, has not been having the best of times after his show-defining rift with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has been laid bare. Now the three-time married father of seven is facing an upcoming drama of John Dutton proportions in his personal life! Pictured: Christine Baumgartner BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Seen Without Wedding Ring After Divorce Filing
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kevin Costner's Wife? All About Christine Baumgartner
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2023
Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart
Anthony Anderson Responds to Estranged Wife's Divorce Petition After She Files for Second Time
Beck - Marissa Ribisi
Beck Finalizes Divorce from Wife Marissa Ribisi as Couple Divvies Up Possessions — Including Banksys
Drake Bell
A Timeline of Drake Bell's Career and Controversies
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Relationship Timeline
Matthew Lawrence and dancer Cheryl Burke arrive at the 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 20, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke's Relationship: A Look Back
jaime king kyle newman
Jaime King Ordered to Pay Kyle Newman Over $1,400 More Per Month in Child, Spousal Support
Rebecca Gayheart-Dane and Eric Dane attends the 9th Annual Butterfly Ball on June 5, 2010 in Los Angeles, California
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart's Relationship Timeline
Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd
Alice Evans Seeks Custody of Kids After Estranged Husband Ioan Gruffudd Files for Restraining Order
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Why Kevin Costner Was 'Surprised' but Not 'Shocked' by Divorce Filing: Source (Exclusive)