Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out of Their Home: 'This is a Temporary Solution’: Source (Exclusive)

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine is officially relocating.

On Friday — a day after Christine, 49, was pictured running errands in Montecito, California — moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that she has shared with Costner, 68, and their children during her 18-year marriage to the actor in photos obtained by Page Six and other outlets.

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source confirms to PEOPLE, adding that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

"This is a temporary solution," the insider adds. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.

"Christine is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. Her sole focus is the kids,” the source tells PEOPLE.



The moving truck sighting comes days before Christine is legally required to move out of the home, as earlier this month a judge ordered that she must do so by Monday, July 31.

Christine, who is going through contentious divorce proceedings with Costner, had originally requested to have until Aug. 31 to move out if a child-support agreement had been made. The Yellowstone actor requested for her to move out by July 13.

Kevin Costner and now-estranged wife Christine in Hollywood on Nov. 8, 2014. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

An attorney for Christine did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday.

On July 5, Judge Thomas Anderele ruled that Christine (née Baumgartner) would have to move out of the home she shares with Costner by the end of July, according to court documents.

"He was relieved," a source told PEOPLE at the time of Costner's reaction to the ruling.

Christine had remained in the home since filing for divorce on May 1, despite a clause in her prenuptial agreement that reportedly required her to leave within 30 days.

The July 6 meeting came after PEOPLE obtained court documents filed on June 30, in which Costner’s legal team claimed that Christine allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another,” as to why she should be allowed to stay in his home.

Costner, the document continued, “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”



Kevin Costner and now-estrange wife Christine. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Both the Oscar winner and his estranged wife are coming off of separate, back-to-back summer vacations with their three children: Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16. (The Field of Dreams actor is also dad to three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.)

Earlier this month, Costner took his three teenagers to British Columbia, causing him to be out of town for a July 12 court date.

Christine was then spotted with their kids on a getaway to Hawaii last week, where she enjoyed some fun in the sun with Grace as they walked along the beach and took selfies while posing by the water.

She was also seen spending time with Josh Connor, a financier who lives near the family in California, at the beach in Hawaii.

The latter vacation came just a week after Christine was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner. She had previously requested $248,000, an amount the actor's side slammed as "inflated."