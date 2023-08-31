Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Cries During Child Support Hearing, Attorney Says Luxury Is in Kids' 'DNA'

Kevin Costner and his estranged wife Christine are in court for a child-support hearing.



On Thursday, the exes were seen arriving at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, for a hearing that was set to address Christine's request for $175,057 per month in child support — a $46,000-plus increase from the $129,000 she's currently receiving from the Yellowstone star, 68.

In an opening statement Thursday, Christine's attorney John Rydell said they were reducing that request amount to $161,592 per month, per a forensic accountant's latest assessment. The new amount remains higher than Costner's proposal of $60,000 per month, put forth by his lawyers during the hearing.

Christine, 49, shares three children with Costner: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13. She filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage on May 1, and has since moved out of the family home per a court order, a source told PEOPLE in July.



Christine's legal filing obtained by PEOPLE on Aug. 26 stated that “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month)."

"Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month," the documents continued.



During Thursday's hearing, Rydell said that living a luxurious life is “in their DNA at this point,” referring to the kids, and listed all the sports they are involved in and houses the family owns.

Christine also flipped through evidentiary photos and choked up while telling the court, “It’s so much more than this — it’s an experience."

"We’ve created quite a community," she added, repeatedly referring to every part of the Santa Barbara compound she has vacated as “ours." The home, it was stated in court, includes a volleyball court, a garden, an infinity pool and two guest houses.



Referring to the home's “surf garage,” which also holds crafts, the mother of three said, “We create whatever we can dream up in here."

Christine added that their children are “very connected to the ocean — it’s their home,” and noted the surf garage is 50 steps from “toes in the water."



The court document obtained by PEOPLE ahead of the hearing further stated, “Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth."



Additionally, per those legal documents, Costner's "various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties."

According to those court documents, “$175,057 per month will not be sufﬁcient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufﬁcient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

Should the request be granted, the order would be “made retroactive to July 1.” According to the documents, “The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father."



A statement from Costner's rep announcing the split read, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Christine is entitled to a $1.5 million payout, per the terms of their prenup, which she previously alleged she felt “pressured” to sign.

Costner was photographed earlier this week deboarding a private plane after landing back home in Santa Barbara, following a trip to Glasgow, Scotland.



As for Christine, she is "focused on making sure everyone is as happy and comfortable as possible,” a source told PEOPLE in July. “She was very calm and focused about the deposition. It didn’t seem to bother her."