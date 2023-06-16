Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Spotted Out amid His Claims She Won't Vacate Home

The actor's ex was snapped leaving a Bank of America in Montecito, California, on Friday

By
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
Published on June 16, 2023 03:08PM EDT
Kevin Costnerâs estranged wife Christine Baumgartner leaves her Bank
Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine. Photo:

BACKGRID

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine was seen out amid the actor's claims that she won't vacate their family home despite a requirement in their prenuptial agreement.

The designer and mother of three, 49, was spotted leaving a Bank of America branch in Montecito, California, on Friday. She was dressed casually in a pair of navy-blue leggings and a long-sleeved tie-dye sweatshirt, carrying a large silver crossbody bag.

Christine's outing comes two days after TMZ obtained court documentation stating Costner claimed, per their prenup, that Christine had 30 days to leave the house owned by the Yellowstone actor after filing for divorce. Since she filed on May 1, that deadline has passed and she is still at the property.

According to court documents obtained by Insider on Thursday, Christine's lawyer John Rydell alleged that the request for order (RFO) previously filed by Costner, 68, "seeks to kick Christine and their three children out of the house that the children have lived in for their entire lives."

"Although the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent, this is still a matter of critical importance for Christine," Rydell reportedly added in the court filing, per Insider. (The attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Friday morning.)

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards
Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine in 2014.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A Costner source told PEOPLE Friday, "It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move."

In the court documents filed by Costner, he further alleges, according to TMZ, that Christine has not budged in an effort to force Costner to agree to "various financial demands."

A source told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Costner has given his ex $1 million on top of what is required in their prenuptial agreement.

"He has gone above and beyond what the prenup specified," said the insider.

The documents also stated that Costner is willing to contribute a $10,000 advance toward Christine's moving costs and $30,000 per month for a rental home, per TMZ.

Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner at the "Hidden Figures" New York Special Screening
Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine in 2016.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A rep for the Field of Dreams actor confirmed to PEOPLE on May 2 that he and his wife of 18 years were breaking up after she filed for divorce. Christine listed their date of separation as April 11, and cited irreconcilable differences.

In his response filed afterward, Costner also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences. The actor/director's filing also mentioned a prenup, in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

The "separate property" his legal team listed include: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also add, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

The pair married in September 2004 and share three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13. Costner is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

