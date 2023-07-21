Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Takes Selfies with Daughter on the Beach During Hawaii Getaway

The 'Yellowstone' actor's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner took their three kids on vacation to Hawaii, where she was also seen with financier Josh Conner

By Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 21, 2023 07:24PM EDT
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo:

Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, is enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her kids amid her ongoing divorce proceedings.

On Thursday, Baumgartner was spotted enjoying some fun in the sun with her daughter Grace, 13, while vacationing in Hawaii. The actress walked along the beach and took selfies with her daughter while they posed by the water.

Baumgartner was also seen spending time with Josh Connor, a financier who lives near the family, at the beach.

The family vacation comes just a week after Baumgartner was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner.

Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Kevin was ordered to temporarily pay $129,755 per month in child support until future court dates. The ruling is retroactive, which means that child support will have to be paid forward or back dating back to July 1 if changes are made in the final ruling of the case.

Costner and Baumgartner share sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16, as well as daughter Grace. Costner is also dad to three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney. 

This isn't the first summer trip for the Costner kids. The Yellowstone actor, 68, took his three teenagers to British Columbia earlier this month, causing him to be out of town for a July 12 court date.

According to Costner's legal team in court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the trip had been "planned for months" before the court date was rescheduled.

Although Costner and Baumgartner's child support battle has been contentious, as far as shared custody between Costner and his estranged wife, the actor's team assured that, "The children are teenagers and may come and go between his home and Christine's home once she finds a new residence."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

On May 1, 2023, Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Dances with Wolves star after 18 years of marriage.

The next month, it was revealed that Baumgartner requested $248,000 per month in child support for all three children. In the filing, she alleged that the amount "is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

However, based on state guidelines and the actor's cash flow, Costner's team suggested that $123, 620 be available for monthly child support.

"Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent," the actor's team said in a response to Baumgartner's filing.

