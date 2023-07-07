Kevin Costner Increases Child Support Offer but Estranged Wife Calls Amount Still 'Inappropriate'

The actor's estranged wife Christine's lawyers said he "apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother"

Published on July 7, 2023 12:38PM EDT
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (
Photo:

David Livingston/Getty

Kevin Costner increased his proposed child support amount, but his estranged wife Christine still feels the amount is "inappropriate," according to court documents.

Christine, 49, previously asked for $248,000 per month in child support for their three kids: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. She claimed that amount is still "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle," and also asked that Costner, 68, pay their private-school tuition, extracurricular activities and sports costs, and health-care expenses.

Costner responded by calling Christine's request "highly inflated and unsubstantiated": "Providing the minor children with more than bare necessities does not require providing ludicrous extravagance designed to primarily benefit the supported parent."

He then proposed $30,000 per month plus moving fees; she had been holding off on moving out of the property until getting a child support agreement, but she was ordered this week to move out by the end of the month.

In the latest filings, Christine calls Costner's updated offer of $51,940 per month "completely inappropriate." (The former handbag designer, now unemployed, estimates the Yellowstone star's cash flow last year to have been $2,043,241 per month.)

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' Governors Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

"Although Kevin has vast wealth and extraordinary income, he apparently expects his children to live far below his economic circumstances when they are with their mother," Christine's lawyers wrote.

"While he resides in his $100 million-plus beachside compound and spends at least $240,000 per month on himself (with the children with him about 40% of the time), he thinks that his wife and their children should live on only 20% of that amount."

Now, her side said they "believe that $217,300 is the correct figure because, historically, the children have spent far more time with Christine than with Kevin due to Kevin’s out-of-town work schedule."

Grace Avery Costner, Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan Costner, Christine Baumgartner, and Cayden Wyatt Costner
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

She also is seeking that Costner "advance an additional $350,000 in attorney’s fees and $150,000 in forensic costs."

The couple married in 2004 with a prenup in place a decade after Costner reportedly paid ex-wife Cindy Silva $80 million in his first divorce. Christine filed for divorce on May 1, listing their date of separation as April 11.

A source recently told PEOPLE Costner “wants to hold on to as much as he can" of his estimated $250 million fortune. (Her side claims Costner's net worth is over $400 million.)

Christine argued that the money will help her set up a “suitable separate household” so she can move out of the Santa Barbara compound, worth an estimated $145 million, where she and Costner have lived since they married. A separate Christine source said, "She wants Kevin to provide what they are used to."

