Judge in Kevin Costner Divorce Shuts Down Actor’s Lawyers as He Extends $129K Monthly Child Support Payments

The judge also said an “evidentiary hearing is unlikely in the foreseeable future” on the matter of child support

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 09:49PM EDT
Kevin Costner attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman
Kevin Costner. Photo:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The judge presiding over Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce extended the actor’s temporary monthly payments of $129,755 in child support on Wednesday.

The judge also denied the Yellowstone star’s lawyers' request to settle the matter of child support before the trial date to determine the validity of challenging the couple’s prenuptial agreement on Nov. 27.

Costner’s attorneys also requested they have 10 days to review final forensic accountant files before the trial start dates for both the child support and prenuptial agreements since there are nearly 9,000 pages of forensic accounting documents so far.

The judge said an “evidentiary hearing is unlikely in the foreseeable future” on the matter of child support and that the tentative ruling stands in the meantime.

Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.

Frazer Harrison/Getty, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, the ruling is retroactive, meaning that child support will have to be paid forward dating back to July 1 if changes are made in the final ruling of the case.

Baumgartner, 49, — who shares sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13, with Costner, 68 — previously requested $248,000 per month for child support, an amount Costner’s side slammed as "inflated."

The former handbag designer said that until she had a child support agreement in place in order to set up a "suitable separate household,” she was staying put in the actor’s Santa Barbara residence despite the Costners' premarital agreement stipulating that she move out within 30 days of filing for divorce.

Superior Court of Santa Barbara County in California judge Thomas Anderle has since ruled at a July 5 hearing that Baumgartner must vacate their sprawling compound, worth an estimated $145 million, by July 31.

Costner and Baumgartner’s legal teams will be back in court on Aug. 2 to discuss the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner.

Lionel Hahn/Getty

According to legal documents filed by the actor's lawyers, Baumgartner might have to forfeit her $1.5 million divorce settlement for challenging the prenup.

“If Christine, in any manner, challenges or assists in the challenge of the validity or enforceability of any provision of this Agreement, she shall lose any and all rights to receive any payment, Property or Interest from Kevin pursuant to this Agreement,” according to the agreement, which attorneys for the Oscar winner quoted in legal documents filed June 28.

Marilyn Chinitz, a matrimonial attorney at Blank Rome in New York (she does not represent either of the Costners) told PEOPLE at the time that such clauses in prenuptial agreements are fairly routine. "Attorneys call these provisions 'in torrerem' because it is a clause to instill fear. They are incentivizing someone from challenging the agreement."

Continued Chinitz, "It's basically saying, 'If you're going to challenge the agreement as being invalid and unenforceable, then anything that you may have benefited by, I have a right to claw back.'"

Related Articles
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner Vacations with His Kids amid Ongoing Child Support Case
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Have Hit Pause on Divorce but Are 'All over the Place,' Says Source
Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough Shares Photo of Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin: 'Missing You Both'
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso attend the premiere of Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' at El Capitan Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Matt Damon Says His Wife 'Helped' Him When He 'Fell into a Depression' Over Work
Zendaya and Tom Holland during a photocall for their new film, Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland Describes His Relationship with Zendaya as 'the Thing I Keep Most Sacred'
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Reese Witherspoon Gets Candid About Her Divorce from Jim Toth: 'It’s a Vulnerable Time for Me'
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Kyle Richards Fires Back After Being Accused of Using a Family Pic for 'Damage Control' amid Separation
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Admits to Holding Her to 'Perfect Standard' in New Interview
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner Wants Estranged Wife to Pay His Legal Fees—Over $99K—for Challenging the Prenup
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Relationship Timeline
EXCLUSIVE* - Melanie Griffith shows off her new tattoo with the names: Alexander, Stella, Dakota and Jessie written in a creative way
Melanie Griffith Swaps Antonio Banderas Tattoo for Ink Bearing Names of Her 4 Kids
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Separation Will Be Featured on 'RHOBH' as Cameras Begin Rolling Again
Honor Swinton Byrne and Tilda Swinton attend "The Souvenir Part 2" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021 in Cannes, France.
Tilda Swinton's Daughter Says She's 'Grateful' for Mom's Connections but I 'Get Jobs Because I Have Skill'
Australian actress Margot Robbie and her husband British producer Tom Ackerley arrive for the world premiere of "Barbie"
Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Match on the Pink Carpet at 'Barbie' World Premiere
Sean Penn and Olga Korotyayeva
Sean Penn Kisses New Flame Olga Korotyayeva While Spending Time in Saint-Tropez: Photo
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': He's a 'Misogynist Narcissist'
Jonah Hill's Ex Sarah Brady Claims He Was 'Emotionally Abusive': 'It's Been a Year of Healing'