Kevin Costner Claims ‘Expensive’ Car Purchase Shows Wife Was 'Planning Her Exit Long Before' Divorce

Kevin Costner claims estranged wife Christine was calculating an exit plan in their marriage months before their separation.

In a new court filing obtained by PEOPLE amid the ongoing divorce, Costner, 68, and his legal team write that Christine, 49, has allegedly "been taking cash advances" on "credit cards, issued not to her but to staff members" without his knowledge or consent.

Additionally, Costner claims a car purchase Christine made prior to their separation could indicate she was thinking ahead to an eventual split.

"Months before separation, although the parties had always leased their automobiles, without [Costner's] knowledge or consent, [Christine] bought an expensive vehicle for her personal use (probably because the [prenuptial agreement] allows her to take that vehicle with her)," the documents read.

"Thus, it appears that [Christine] had been planning her exit long before she told [Costner] in April 2023."

The filing also claims Christine "has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take Respondent’s property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed."

In her own response to Costner's filing, Christine said Costner's "request includes a myriad of false statements that are no doubt included to play to the press and 'smear' me in the media. I will not address each one."

Lester Cohen/Getty

Christine filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage, listing their date of separation as April 11.

When the breakup made headlines, a Costner rep said in a statement, "circumstances beyond his control have transpired" that led to the divorce filing. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the divorce "was not anything that [Costner] wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Christine, a former handbag designer, has been ordered to move out of the Santa Barbara estate — worth an estimated $145 million — where she and Kevin raised their three kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, by July 31.

As she prepares to move out, the latest filings show Costner is concerned about what items from the home Christine will take with her, down to who gets what silverware, kitchen items and electronics.

In documents filed by Kevin’s lawyers, the actor asked the court to "prevent [Christine] from removing [Kevin’s] separate property from his home, and to insure an orderly process for the removal of her separate property (if any)." He alleged that under the terms of the premarital agreement they signed before marrying in 2004 there is "no community property."

Christine wrote in her response, "With the exception of my clothing, jewelry, toiletries and handbags, Kevin wants to have the final say as to whether I can remove my personal items from the house or my storage unit."

Richard Bord/Getty

"For example, under Kevin’s proposed order, I could not remove my mother’s childhood dresser without first meeting and conferring, and then obtaining his approval. Nothing in Kevin’s proposed order precludes Kevin from simply withholding his consent or acting arbitrarily."

The judge, however, granted Costner's request for a motion that would block Christine, 49, from removing certain items from the home.

"Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry," according to the Friday order. She is prohibited, however, from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork."

Costner, meanwhile, was ordered to temporarily pay $129,755 per month in child support until future court dates. The ruling is retroactive, meaning that child support will have to be paid forward or back dating back to July 1 if changes are made in the final ruling of the case.

Christine felt “relieved" by that ruling, a source told PEOPLE this week, adding that she “only wants to take care of and support her children. The divorce is not their fault. She doesn’t want them to suffer, or experience negative life changes because of it."

The Costners’ legal teams will be back in court Aug. 2 for a hearing on the estranged couple’s prenuptial agreement. Kevin has asked the court that Christine pay $99,225 in legal fees he incurred for litigating their prenup.

