Kevin Costner is back on his home base.

The actor, 68, was photographed deboarding a private plane on Sunday after landing back home in Santa Barbara, California, following a trip to Glasgow, Scotland.

Costner exited the plane and got into a white Land Rover Defender SUV, as seen in photos published by The Daily Mail on Monday.

The Yellowstone star's return to the U.S. comes ahead of a court hearing scheduled this week as he and estranged wife Christine continue their divorce proceedings.

Christine, 49, is requesting $175,057 per month in child support — a $46,000 increase from the $129K she's currently receiving, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Saturday.

Per the new legal documents, “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Kevin Costner in Glasgow, Scotland, on Aug. 21, 2023. Splashnews.com

"Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month," the new documents continue.

They add, “Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth."



Additionally, per the legal documents, Costner's "various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties."

The new requested amount, according to the court documents, alleges “$175,057 per month will not be sufﬁcient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufﬁcient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

Should the new request be granted, the order will be “made retroactive to July 1.” According to the documents, “The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father."



Christine and Kevin Costner attend the SAG Awards on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christine filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage on May 1. The pair share three kids: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 13.

Christine has since moved out of the family home per a court order, a source told PEOPLE in July.

She is "focused on making sure everyone is as happy and comfortable as possible,” the insider said. “She was very calm and focused about the deposition. It didn’t seem to bother her."

Christine is entitled to a $1.5 million payout, per the terms of their premarital agreement, which she previously alleged she felt “pressured” to sign.

A statement from Costner's rep announcing their split read, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."