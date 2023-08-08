Kevin Costner Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert in Los Angeles: See the Photo

The 'Yellowstone' actor took in Taylor Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium with his 13-year-old daughter Grace Avery on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Published on August 8, 2023 05:33PM EDT
Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert.
Photo:

BACKGRID; MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty

Kevin Costner is taking in the summer's hottest concert tour.

On Monday, Costner, 68, was spotted at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium as he attended the fifth night of Taylor Swift's six performances at the city's NFL arena during The Eras Tour's California leg with a young girl who appeared to be his 13-year-old daughter Grace Avery.

The Yellowstone star could be seen wearing a white button-down shirt as he watched the show, which ran about three hours and 20 minutes long, according to Setlist.fm.

Costner joins a long line of celebrities who have attended Swift's sold-out concert tour since it kicked off on March 17 in Arizona, including (but not limited to) Josh Gad; Gigi Hadid; Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan; Simu Liu; Eddie Vedder; Noah Kahan; Taylor Lautner; Jennifer Garner; Toni Collette; Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse; Drew Barrymore, Max Greenfield, and Julia Roberts.

Kevin Costner cuts loose at Taylor Swift's concert

BACKGRID

Costner's attendance at the Eras Tour with his daughter comes during ongoing contentious divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. The pair jointly filed for divorce on May 1 after 18 years of marriage.

On July 28, moving trucks were seen leaving the $145 million Santa Barbara compound that Christine, 49, shared with Costner and their three children during their marriage, per photos obtained by Page Six and other outlets.

“Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that she "will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter."

"This is a temporary solution," the insider added of Christine's move. "She is still looking for another house. She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives. They will be back at school in the fall with their friends."

The source went on to tell PEOPLE that Christine "is trying to keep everything as normal as possible" amid her divorce from the actor and filmmaker. "Her sole focus is the kids,” the source said at the time.

Christine Costner and Kevin Costner attend OmniPeace Foundation Presents Rock Rwanda Benefit Honoring Kevin & Christine Costner at Vibrato Grill Jazz on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lester Cohen/Getty 

Christine had remained in the home since the former couple filed for divorce on May 1, despite a clause in her prenuptial agreement that reportedly required her to leave within 30 days.

In addition to Grace, Costner and Christine also share sons Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16. (The Dances with Wolves star is also dad to three adult children — Annie, 39, Lily, 36, and Joe, 35 — with his ex-wife Cindy Silva, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.)

Prior to Costner's appearance with his daughter at Swift's concert, Christine was spotted on vacation with Grace in Hawaii in July, shortly after she was awarded $129,000 per month in child support from Costner as their divorce proceedings continued.

